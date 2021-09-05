Who is Adrian Grenier? biography, career and private life of the protagonist of the Netflix miniseries Clickbait

American actor, producer, director and musician, best known for his portrayal of Vincent Chase in the TV series Entourage, his name is Adrian Sean Grenier and today he has become much more popular thanks to his participation as the protagonist in the Netflix miniseries Clickbait.

Biography, career and private life of Adrian Grenier

Grenier was born on July 10, 1976 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to a man and woman who never married. The child grew up with his mom in New York, where he attended his studies. In fact, he graduated from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia & Art and Performing Arts and attended the Bard College of the Big Apple.

It was 1997 when Adrian decided to pursue a film career, making his debut in the independent film Arresting Gena. In 1999 he starred in Drive me crazy and in 2001 in Harvard Man. Success came in 2004, when she starred in the HBO series Entourage as Vincent Chase for eight long and satisfying seasons. In 2006 he returned to film, starring opposite Anne Hathaway in the hit film The devil wears Prada. In 2015 he reprized the role of Vincent Chase for the film adaptation of Entourage.

Not just ahead of the camera, Adrian has also expressed his art as a director and as a producer. His first directing film was Shot in the dark. In 2008 he presented his first television series, Alter Eco, of which he was the producer. In 2010 it came out instead Paparazzo Teen, a documentary directed by him and produced by Bert Marcus.

Another passion of the actor and director is music, in fact he plays guitar, bass, drums and harmonica, thanks to which he became part of two bands in the course of his life. Grenier is also an advocate of sustainable living. In fact, he founded the lifestyle brand SHFT.com in 2010, a brand where he promotes sustainability through cinema, design, art and culture.

