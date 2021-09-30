who is? Age, height, privacy and Instagram

Who is Cameron Diaz? Everything you need to know between age, career and private life

Cameron Diaz is a 46-year-old model and actress. She was born on 30 August 1972 in San Diego (USA) under the sign of Virgo, she is 174 centimeters high and weighs about 56 kg. His mother, son of Cuban immigrants passed away in 2008 while his mother has European origins.

Attend the Long Beach Polytechnic High School and when she was only sixteen she started working as a model for the Elle agency. During his life he lived in Japan, Australia, France, Morocco and Mexico. She returned to America at 21.

First name: Cameron Diaz

Age: 46 years old

Date of birth: August 30, 1972

Birth place: San Diego

Zodiac sign: Virgin

Educational qualification: Diploma

Profession: Actress, model

Height: 174 cm

Weight: 56 kg

Social account: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Cameron Diaz: Instagram

Cameron Diaz is very active on social media. His profile Instagram performed by 5.7 million followers and has only 112 posts. He loves sharing photos with his family and work colleagues, there are also shots that relate to his career and private life. Her official profile if you want to follow her is this here.

The 46-year-old has a profile on Facebook Here she is followed by 4,612,832 people and you can find her profile here, there are selfies, funny videos and links of various kinds. Has an account on Twitter is followed by over 687 thousand followers and has only 459 tweets, this is her official account if you want to follow her here.

Cameron Diaz: private life

Regarding Cameron Diaz’s private life we ​​know that she has had several flirts and love affairs. After the relationship with the producer Carlos de la Torre, from 1995 to 1999 he has a history with Matt Dillon, with whom he starred in the film All Crazy About Mary.

Subsequently from ’99 to 2003 he had an affair with the handsome musician and singer Jared Leto. From 2003 to 2006 she has a relationship with the singer and actor Justin Timberlake, nine years younger than her. The two left on excellent terms and this allowed him not to have problems even at work level.

Loading... Advertisements

Also in 2006 she has an affair with the British actor Jude Law met on the set of the film Love does not go on vacation, unfortunately, their relationship also collapses after a few years.

In 2015 he got married together with rocker of the group of Good Charlotte and ex of Paris Hilton Benji Madden. They met thanks to Nicole Richie, friend of the actress and wife of the musician’s twin brother. The actress said she waited to get married because she had never found anyone like him and then confided that she never felt loved so much.

Cameron Diaz: career

Cameron Diaz made her film debut at the age of 21, captivating audiences with the role of femme fatale Tina Carlisle in The Mask.

In 1996, Cameron Diaz was voted ShoWest’s Female Star of Tomorrow by the National Association of Theater Owners and starred, with Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney and Rupert Everett while the following year we find her in My best friend’s Wedding, which became one of the biggest hits of that year. In 1998 he is in Fear and delirium in Las Vegas, with Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci and in the same year she plays the protagonist of the film Everyone’s crazy about Mary, which is very successful both commercially and critically

In the 70s he starred in Charlie’s Angels, based on the television series of the 70s. The actress is also featured in the sequel, Charlie’s Angels – More Than Ever. Over the years, the actress has also lent her voice to several animated characters such as Princess Fiona in the DreamWorks animated film. Shrek and the three sequels, which have grossed over $ 3 billion internationally.

Cameron Diaz was the protagonist of Vanilla Sky by Cameron Crowe, alongside Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz, which brought her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award. Among his films we also remember In Her Shoes-If I were her, Love does not go on vacation, Good night in Las Vegas, My sister’s keeper and the thriller The Box.

In 2010 we find it in Innocent lies and the following year in 2011 she appeared in another big hit, The Green Hornet and in Bad Teacher – A bad teacher. In 2014 she plays the protagonist in the film All Against Him – The Other Woman, Sex Tape and takes on the role of the wicked one Miss Colleen Hannigan in the movie Annie- Happiness is contagious. Also in this year he announced that he no longer wants to act and that he wants to devote himself to his family

Chedonna.it has been selected by the new Google News service, if you want to always be updated with our news FOLLOW US HERE