Who is Akshata Murty, millionaire heiress and wife of Rishi Sunak

Who is Akshata Murty, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak? 1:16

(CNN) — NR Narayana Murthy, one of the richest people in India, had mixed feelings when he first heard about the man who would become his son-in-law.



“I too felt a bit sad and jealous when you told us you had found your life partner,” she wrote to her daughter Akshata Murty in a letter, published in Legacy: Letters from Eminent Parents to their Daughters.

“But when I met Rishi and discovered that he was everything you had described: brilliant, handsome and, above all, honest, I understood why you let him steal your heart,” he said of a certain Rishi Sunak, who became this Tuesday in Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after emerging the winner of the chaotic contest to replace Liz Truss.

Sunak will not only be Britain’s youngest leader in 200 years, he is the country’s first non-white prime minister. And thanks largely to his wife, Murty, Sunak will be one of the richest people to rise to the top of the political establishment.

Murty has a 0.93% stake in his father’s Indian software company, Infosys, valued at about $715 million. That represents the bulk of the couple’s net worth, estimated at 730 million pounds ($830 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List, an annual ranking of the UK’s wealthiest people.

Not even Queen Elizabeth was that rich: The Sunday Times estimated the late monarch’s net worth at 370 million pounds ($420 million) before she died. And this super-rich status nearly derailed Sunak’s rise to the top.

In April, it was reported that Murty enjoyed a UK tax status that allowed him to legally avoid paying tax on his foreign earnings. Sunak, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, had raised the tax burden on British taxpayers to its highest level since the 1940s.

After trying to weather the storm, Murty issued a statement confirming the information. “Over the last few days, people have asked about my tax arrangements – to be clear, I’ve paid UK tax on my UK income and international tax on my international income,” he wrote on Twitter. “This arrangement is entirely legal and is how non-residents are taxed in the UK. But it has become clear that many do not believe it is compatible with my husband’s role as minister.”

Non-domiciled status has sparked controversy in the UK: tax campaigners say it benefits the super-rich. Acknowledging the controversy, Murty said she would forgo the benefits of it.

“I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not want my tax status to be a distraction to my husband or affect my family. For this reason, I will no longer claim remittance tax base,” she added on Twitter.

Sunak deferred to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s independent adviser on ministerial concerns over the furor, which came at a time when the country was already mired in a cost-of-living crisis. He was later acquitted of breaking the ministerial code.

Asked about the couple’s wealth in an August interview with Britain’s Times newspaper, Sunak said, while campaigning against Truss in her first leadership bid: “I think in this country we judge people on their character and their stocks, not what they have in their bank account. I’m lucky today, but I didn’t grow up that way. I worked really hard to get what I have, my family worked hard, and that’s why I want to do this job.”

From fashion to politics

Murty was not born into wealth.

His father founded Infosys in 1981, a year after his birth. “At that time we couldn’t afford a telephone at home, and my colleague at the time, Arvind Kher, came from our office in Nariman Point (in Mumbai) to our house in Bandra (a suburb of Mumbai) to tell me that your mother had brought into the world,” NR Narayana Murthy wrote in “Legacy.

“Life has changed for us since then and there is enough money, but you know our lifestyle is still simple,” he added in the letter.

Sunak writes on his official website that he and Murty met in California, when they were both studying for an MBA at Stanford University.

They married in 2009 in the Indian city of Bangalore. The Indian press described the celebration as a “no frills” event attended by close friends and family, noting that the Murtys “are known to respect their privacy.”

Murty founded the womenswear brand Akshata Designs, described in a 2011 Vogue India mini-profile as “local craftsmanship meets contemporary Western silhouettes.”

In the interview, Murty said that his fondness for clothes “baffled” his mother, “a practical engineer”, confused by the fact that Murty “spent so much time creating different outfits from my closet”.

The couple had two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, and in 2015, Sunak was elected as a Member of Parliament, in the secure Conservative Party seat of Richmond, North Yorkshire.

In the UK, she and Sunak are listed as directors of a venture capital firm, Catamaran Ventures, founded by her father, and Murty is listed in the Companies Register as director of Digme Fitness, a chain of high-end gyms declared insolvent after experiencing difficulties during the covid-19 pandemic.

When Sunak made his first appearance as leader of the Conservative Party in August, he told The Times that what made the couple tick was their differences.

“I’m incredibly tidy, she’s very messy… I’m much more organized, she’s more spontaneous… she’s not going to like me saying this, but I’ll be honest, she’s not a fan of order. She’s a total nightmare, clothes everywhere… and shoes… oh god, shoes…” he said.

Sunak doesn’t drink, a fact that irritates Murty, he said. “I’ve really tried [beber alcohol]”he told The Times. “Everyone in my family drinks, my wife definitely drinks. She is greatly irritated that he doesn’t. My parents yes, my father was annoyed that I didn’t share a glass of wine with him, but luckily my little brother came and everything went well.”