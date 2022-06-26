Who is Alan Howard, the millionaire who hired Lady Gaga to sing at his wedding? – The financial

This Sunday, the singer and actress Lady Gaga offer a private concert at the wedding of the British tycoon Alan Howard Y Caroline Byronwho celebrate their party in a mansion on the shores of Lake Como, in northern Italy.

A fireworks show is expected during the wedding and the stellar performance of the successful artist Lady Gaga, who was seen over the weekend in Lake Como, where in 2021 she recorded some scenes of ‘House of Gucci’.

They rented for their celebration the Villa Olmo, an 18th-century mansion on the shores of the lake, belonging to the municipality of Como, they paid 1.3 million euros to the city council to keep the public village closed for a month, which caused protests from the residents, according to local Italian media, as they were forced to see the green spaces closed for a long time.

Throughout the weekend, access to the Villa Olmo was closed to tourists and residents, as well as the nearby beaches; They installed a floating dock in front of the house to accommodate the couple’s 250 or so guests.

Lake Como has been the scene of other sumptuous weddings of international stars, such as Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Elettra Lamborghini, Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas.

Who is Alan Howard?

Alan Howard is an English billionaire, fund manager, known for having invested heavily in cryptocurrencies at the end of 2020.

In 2002, he co-founded Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, which became one of the world’s largest macro hedge funds and by 2014 ranked 53rd on a list of millionaires in the English media. Sunday Times.

Howard is the 107th richest man in the UK, according to the World’s Rich List. Sunday Times from 2021 and has said he prefers to keep a “low profile”, according to The Guardian.

In accordance with The TimesHoward has donated to charity for causes such as homeless people and Holocaust charities.

Alan Howard, 58, has an estimated net worth of £1.5bn, is celebrating his second marriage to American Caroline Byron.

The couple officially married during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and so they decided to wait until now to hold a big celebration.

With information from EFE.