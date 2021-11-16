Who is Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi’s (Genoese) doctor who has become the new president of Genoa- Corriere.it

With the signatures of the notary, Genoa is officially owned by the American Holding 777 Partners. On the afternoon of Monday 15 November, the former patron Enrico Preziosi and the representatives of the company, including the manager Andres Blazquez, signed the last deed, the expected closing, which sanctioned the transfer of 99.89% of the shares. Preziosi leaves the office of president and remains on the board of directors for relations with football institutions. The new president Professor Alberto Zangrillo.

The biography of Alberto Zangrillo Genoese, 63 years old, crew cut, decision-maker, very prolific on Twitter, often at the center of the controversy (see the sentence on Covid of the summer 2020: The virus clinically dead, then corrected in solo in hibernation), highly appreciated at the level professional. Zangrillo director of the Anesthesia and general resuscitation unit of the San Raffaele hospital, very close to Silvio Berlusconi for 30 years, whose personal doctor: to make them known was Don Luigi Verz, founder of the hospital.





The carreer Born in the city of the Lantern on April 13, 1958, Zangrillo graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Milan in 1983 and specialized in Anesthesia and Resuscitation. From there, he traveled half the world. author of 40 books or book chapters and over 800 scientific publications (cited more than 10,000 times, Hindex 50) including randomized studies on NEJM, JAMA, Circulation And British Medical Journal. At San Raffaele also full professor of Anesthesia and resuscitation, Vice-Rector of the university for clinical activities, managerial contact person for the clinical areas of the hospital. member of the Experts Committee for the development of the Lombard health system and sits on the Scientific Committee of the National Disease Control Center of the Ministry of Health.

The link with Berlusconi The bond with Silvio Berlusconi is very close. Zangrillo was there, and there is, in the most dramatic moments. December 13, 2009: when the then prime minister was injured by the statuette thrown at him by Massimo Tartaglia. June 14, 2016: when the leader of Forza Italia underwent a very delicate heart surgery. In more recent times: Zangrillo assisted the Cavaliere in the long Covid hospitalization and in subsequent checks. Unlike other characters closely linked to Berlusconi, Zangrillo has so far always remained faithful to the white coat. No politics, even if Paolo, his younger brother, was the candidate and then elected in the ranks of Forza Italia. Now Alberto, the eldest, will try to take care of the accounts and standings of Genoa.