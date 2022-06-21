Who is Aleska Génesis, Nicky Jam’s ex who has aroused the interest of James Rodríguez | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

Aleska Genesis is a Venezuelan model and influencer

James Rodríguez continues to give what to talk about, because the footballer of the Colombian team is looking for his ideal partner. He recently starred rumors of a possible courtship with the singer Carol G, but it seems that now his new target is the Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis. She also went out a few months ago with the reggaeton player Nicky Jam.

According to the testimonies of some diners who frequent the best restaurants in Miami, Aleska and James they would have gone out to dinner together.

Before this information was known, netizens had already realized that the club player “Al-Rayyan” had started following the model on Instagram. So suspicions of him increased.

Since it now seems that the influencer is the new interest of James Rodriguez, many of his followers will be wondering about her.

WHO IS ALESKA GENESIS?

The model was born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, in 1991. Before becoming famous, she started sharing content on her Instagram account. in June 2015. However, he is now a very influential figure in the medium with 2 million followers.

participated in the beauty pageant “Sambil Model” and was chosen “International Model” at the “Tacarigua de Oro Internacional 2019” awards. She has also worked as model in various music videos like “The Gods” by Anuel AA and Ozuna.

In addition to being an influencer and model, Aleska she is also very interested in helping others. Therefore, he has done charity work for Smile Train Brazil.

PERSONAL DATA OF ALESKA GENESIS

Full name: Aleska Genesis Castellanos

Aleska Genesis Castellanos Date of Birth: August 4, 1991 (30 years old)

August 4, 1991 (30 years old) Place of birth: Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Barquisimeto, Venezuela Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Instagram account: @aleskagenesis

THE RELATIONSHIP OF NICKY JAM AND ALESKA GENESIS

The rumors of a relationship began to circulate in September 2021when they shared images in which they were seen very affectionately preparing breakfast.

Finally, confirmed the speculations with a photograph published by Aleska Génesis where she appeared embracing Nicky Jam on the balcony of a building with a spectacular view of downtown Miami. The singer of “The Lover” also wanted to make it official by reposting it on his Instagram account.

Although they were quite a public couple, sharing many of the moments together with their followers, and the lavish gifts that were givenNicky Jam confirmed their separation at the end of April 2022.

In an interview for the YouTube channel “Mollusk TV”, the 41-year-old singer said that they had finished and that he was ready for a new conquest. Apparently the breakup was not on good terms, because both deleted the photos they had together.

In addition, Aleska shared a publication sending a hint to the singerstating that he had plans to sell the Lamborghini that I had given him.

“LAMBO FOR SALE.. Interested by DM. Hahahaha”, he wrote in the description of the photo in which he appears posing next to the luxurious car.