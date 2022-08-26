Who is Alexa Nikolas, an actress who protested abuse on Nickelodeon?

Following the revelations of Jennette McCurdyformer Nickelodeon actress, in his book I’m glad my mom diedabout situations of child abuse and inappropriate behavior towards child actors and actresses by directors, the actress Alexa Nikolas stars in a protest outside the offices of Nickelodeon.

It was yesterday that Alexa Nikolas, in the company of other people, showed a couple of banners outside the Nickelodeon offices with the following legends: “Nickelodeon did not protect me”, “Eat Predators” and “Sickelodeon”.

Through social networks, the actress thanked the support she received from several of her followers, in addition to generating several reactions on social networks:

“Today was deeply healing. My inner child felt empowered. Thanks for listening, ”wrote the actress from her Instagram account.

Who is Alexa Nikolas?

Alexa Nikolas is an American actress known for playing the character of Nicole Bristow on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. The actress shared the screen with Jamie Lynn Spears, Kristin Herrera and Victoria Justice. However, she left the series in the second season.

He later appeared on TV shows like Hidden Hills, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, judging amy, Criminal Minds Y Heroes. Even, had a supporting role in the music video for Vanessa Hudgens in the music video Come Back to Me.

His most recent appearance was in the series The Walking Deadwhere she plays Haley, a girl who teaches Andrea (Laurie Holden) to shoot arrows, having a participation in the story of 3 episodes.

In May 2002, she announced that she was expecting her first child with her partner Michael Gray.. In July 2021, she was married at Crystal Lake in the Angeles National Forest in Southern California.

His controversial departure from ‘Zoey 101’

Despite being one of the favorite characters in the series Zoey 101, Alexa Nikolas decided to leave the program of her own free will, having several confrontations with Jamie Lynn Spearsthe protagonist of the series and her sister, singer Britney Spears.

In addition, the actress several years later revealed that she had several experiences of harassment and abuse by top managers of Nickelodeon, such as Dan Schneider.

The enmity between Alexa and Jamie remained despite the years, as the actress became a trend again when Jamie Lynn Spears announced her pregnancy, making a comment on social networks: “I hope you make better decisions.”

