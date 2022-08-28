Who is Alexa Nikolas, the Zoey 101 actress who protested against Nickelodeon | Celeb from United States nnda nnlt | SHOWS

More revelations! After the media scandal brought about by Jennette McCurdy’s autobiographical book in relation to the abuses committed within NickelodeonAlexa Nikolas, popular actress of the series “Zoey 101”, was a trend in social networks after carrying out a protest outside the production house. Find out more here.

It seemed like yesterday when Alexa Nikolas gave life to one of the most emblematic characters in all of Nickelodeon in mid-2005. Today, almost 20 years later, the 30-year-old actress decided to stage a protest outside the American production company with signs that said “Eat Predators”, and “Sickelodeon”, alluding to the abuse revealed by his colleague Jennette McCurdy.

In this line, Nicolás thanked all those attending the place for the support received through social networks and in person, since said protest did not go unnoticed by anyone.

“Today was deeply healing. My inner child felt empowered. Thanks for listening”, the television artist published via Instagram.

The 30-year-old actress came out with banners against Nickelodeon (Photo: Alexa Nikols / Instagram)

ALEXA NIKOLAS AND HER LEGACY

After making her leap to fame after playing “Nicole Bristow” in the youth fiction “Zoey 101”, Alexa Nikolas’s career was on the rise after sharing sets with stars like Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice and Kristin Herrera. However, suddenly, she left the series in the second season.

After that, Nikolas continued to star in small screen shows such as ‘Hidden Hills’, ‘Judging Amy’ and ‘The Suite Life of Zack’, among many others. In fact, he also had a role in Vanessa Hudgens’ video clip for ‘Come Back to Me’.

Nikolas is an activist against abuse (Photo: Alexa Nikolas / Instagram)

However, she returned to world stardom after appearing on “The Walking Dead” starring as ‘Haley’, one of ‘Andrea’s’ close friends in apocalyptic fiction. Her role lasted about 3 episodes.

Outside the professional field, Alexa announced her pregnancy last May, and then married her partner, Michael Gray, in the “Los Angeles National Forest”, an area located in southern California.

ALEXA NIKOLAS PROTESTED AGAINST SONY

In addition to making her defense against Nickelodeon public, the 30-year-old actress was also blunt in pointing out the record label “Sony” as one of the companies that manages the greatest crimes regarding abuse.

In fact, on his Instagram account he also posted photos of his protest with banners very similar to those he used against Nickelodeon.