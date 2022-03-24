Who is Alexander Bortnikov? The terrifying ex-KGB spy who could be Vladimir Putin’s successor if he is ousted by the Kremlin | International | News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict keeps President Vladimir Putin quite busy and the pressure is enormous due to his decision to invade the neighboring country, and continue the conflict without mediating to stop the war.

In the international community and the world’s media, rumors and information are circulating about who would be his possible replacement and a plan by the Russian “elite” to overthrow the president.

The news does not improve, coupled with the war that keeps thousands of Ukrainians in anxiety trying to defend their territory and international organizations that are alert to possible nuclear attacks, the face of who would be Putin’s successor emerges, a man much more cold and scary.

Who is Alexander Bortnikov?

According to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, members of the Kremlin are plotting to eliminate Vladimir Putin by poisoning him and have already selected a successor.

This is Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), who is a member of the Russian “elite” and according to the General Intelligence Directorate, “are considering various options to remove Putin from power,” details the TheMirror.

This conceit could be considered surprising, since both men made their way in Russian society together. The two served with the KGB in Leningrad, before Bortnikov, a spy by profession, took over the renowned security agency.

Bortnikov’s FSB is the brain and heart of the Putin regime, one of his closest aides, according to an in-depth investigation by the Dossier Centre.

Alexander Bortnikov, would be the new successor of Vladimir Putin according to an intelligence leak from the FSB, it is also mentioned that there will soon be a coup in Russia which will lead to the assassination of Vladimir Putin and the restoration of relations with Europe @INC pic.twitter.com/RqXX4cz9f7 – Wiki Luigui (@WikiLuigui) March 20, 2022

Will there be a plot in Russia to overthrow Vladimir Putin?

“The goal of the group is to remove Putin from power as soon as possible and rebuild economic ties with the West,” according to Ukrainian sources.

According to the intelligence report, powerful experts are dismayed by the impact that the war and subsequent sanctions have on the Russian economy.

The agency suggests that due to the losses suffered by the Ukrainian forces, in addition to the impact on the economy, the most influential in the Kremlin would be ready for a plot.

For now it is known that Bortnikov fell out of favor with the president due to mistakes during the war. Putin lashed out and fired eight generals in an attempt to deflect blame for the deaths of 15,000 of his soldiers from him in 25 days.

The increasingly paranoid leader has even publicly complained about “traitors” and “scum” he suspects of being disloyal to Moscow, possibly leaking information.

“There is significant suspicion that a small number of people might now try to get rid of the Russian president, but whether they will succeed remains to be seen. Certainly several influential figures in the West are giving them a lot of encouragement and the feeling among most people is that enough is enough.” (I)