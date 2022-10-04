Who is Alexis Floyd, the actress who plays Simone Griffin on Grey’s Anatomy: biography, career and photos | ABC series nnda nnlt | FAME

The season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” brings with him a new group of first-year residents. In this way, it is known that actors such as Harry Shum Jr. will join the cast of the famous television series in which he stars Ellen Pompeo.

In that sense, today we will introduce you to one of the additions to the cast of the television show. An artist that viewers of “Inventing Anna” met in the role of Neff.

In the following lines, find out who he is alexis floydthe actress who plays Simon Griffin in the series of ABC “Grey’s Anatomy”. Discover, thus, the main data of his biography and his career.

WHO IS ALEXIS FLOYD?

alexis floyd is an American actress, internationally recognized for her roles in the series “Inventing Anna” Y “The Bold Type”. She is an interpreter with a long career in the theater, being part of projects such as “Romeo and Juliet”, “Single Rider”among others.

she grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and comes from a family of musicians. She is the daughter of a classically trained flute player and a tenor turned lawyer. Also, she has a younger brother named aric floydwho is also an actor.

Due to the influence of his parents, he learned to play the violin at the age of 3. he was also figure skater and I practice ballet. Later, she studied Musical Theater at the Carnegie Mellon University.

In 2012, he traveled to Bulgaria to learn the Suzuki method, mime and aerial art in high school The Rhodopi International Theater Collective. He currently lives in New York City.

PERSONAL DATA OF ALEXIS FLOYD

Date of birth: December 22, 1993

Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Age: 28 years old

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Instagram: @alexisgfloyd

THE ARTISTIC CAREER OF ALEXIS FLOYD

According to the sheet IMDb of the artist, these are the television series and short films in which she appears:

ALEXIS FLOYD IN “GREY’S ANATOMY”

alexis floyd gives life to Simon Griffin in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy”. Her character is described as a new resident, intelligent, successful and funny.

griffin He has a complicated family dynamic. It is worth mentioning that she grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work in the Gray Sloan Memorial due to a painful personal history with the hospital.

