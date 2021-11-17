Who is Alfred Molina: biography, career and filmography of Doctor Octopus in Spiderman

Present within the new film Spiderman: No Way Home, out in Italian cinemas on December 15, 2021, Alfred Molina is certainly one of the most representative actors in the Spiderman cinematic universe. Appearing for the first time in Spiderman 2, 2004, Alfred Molina played one of the most characteristic and important villains in the Sam Raimi trilogy, Doctor Octopus; by virtue of the realization of a film product that will be based on the narrative metaverse, or on the intersection of the different Spiderman universes within a single film, Alfred Molina will also return to act in the last film of the Spiderman Trilogy with Tom Holland, resuming his character who, of course, will find himself in a reality diametrically opposite to the one he was used to, with a different superhero to parade. Alfred Molina is a British naturalized American actor who, by virtue of his role, has clearly achieved great success throughout his career, marked, however, also by numerous other film and television roles of great value. It is worth delving into everything there is to know about it, in relation to biography, career and filmography of the actor.

Biography and career of Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina was born in Paddington, a London air, on May 24, 1953, and has Spanish origins on his father’s side and Italian origins on his mother’s side. The film debut, for the naturalized American British actor, took place with the film Raiders of the Lost Ark by Steven Spielberg, demonstrating a tremendous talent in the actor’s career, which has always been recognized by several first-rate directors. Suffice it to say that, over the course of his career, Alfred Molina has had the opportunity to act in Frida, film inspired by the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Da Vinci’s code, trailer obtained from the film adaptation of Dan Brown’s best seller, Prince of Persia, a film based on the famous video game and many other cinematographic works, to add to the incredible role obtained, in 2004, with Sam Raimi, who hired him to take part in the cast of Spiderman 2. During his career, Molina has also been the protagonist of numerous television companies, such as Law & Order: The two faces of justice And Law & Order: Los Angeles, in the role of Deputy Prosecutor Ricardo Morales.

Alfred Molina’s filmography

There filmography by Alfred Molina it is certainly full of numerous films and television works, which have defined the actor’s career and his great abilities both on the big and on the small screen. For this reason, one cannot help but consider what all the roles that have involved him during his career have been, however much Alfred Molina has starred in an exorbitant number of works.

Film in which the American actor starred

The number of film in which Alfred Molina starred it is certainly very high, since the British naturalized American actor has always shown such great versatility that he was chosen by numerous directors, starting with Steven Spielberg in the early days of his career, even of very important caliber. Here are all the films in which the American actor has starred:

Berkeley Square Robbery (A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square), directed by Ralph Thomas (1979) – uncredited

Raiders of the Lost Ark, by Steven Spielberg (1981)

Water in the mouth (Water), directed by Dick Clement (1985)

Eleni, directed by Peter Yates (1985) – uncredited

Ladyhawke, by Richard Donner (1985)

Letter to Brezhnev (Letter to Brezhnev), by Chris Bernard (1985)

Prick Up – The Importance of Being Joe (Prick Up Your Ears), directed by Stephen Frears (1987)

Manifesto, directed by Dušan Makavejev (1988)

Never without my daughter! (Not Without My Daughter), directed by Brian Gilbert (1991)

American Friends, by Tristram Powell (1991)

Enchanted April, by Mike Newell (1992)

The Trial, by David Hugh Jones (1993)

When Pigs Fly, by Sara Driver (1993)

Cabin Boy, directed by Adam Resnick (1994) – uncredited

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf, directed by Ken Olin (1994)

Maverick, by Richard Donner (1994)

Premonitions (Hideaway), by Brett Leonard (1995)

The Steal, by John Hay (1995)

The Perez Family (The Perez Family), directed by Mira Nair (1995)

Dead Man, by Jim Jarmusch (1995)

Specie mortale (Species), by Roger Donaldson (1995)

Scorpion Spring, directed by Brian Cox (1995)

Before and After (Before and After), directed by Barbet Schroeder (1996)

Desert Moon, by Kevin Dowling (1996)

Anna Karenina, directed by Bernard Rose (1997)

Boogie Nights – L’altra Hollywood (Boogie Nights), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (1997)

A Further Gesture, by Robert Dornhelm (1997)

The Man Who Knew Too Little, directed by Jon Amiel (1997)

The Impostors, by Stanley Tucci (1998)

The Treat, by Jonathan Gems (1998)

Pete’s Meteor, directed by Joe O’Byrne (1998)

Dudley Do-Right, by Hugh Wilson (1999)

Magnolia, by Paul Thomas Anderson (1999)

Chocolat, by Lasse Hallström (2000)

Texas Rangers, by Steve Miner (2001)

Frida, directed by Julie Taymor (2002)

Bara con vista (Plots with a View), directed by Nick Hurran (2002)

My Life Without Me, directed by Isabel Coixet (2003) – uncredited

Identity, by James Mangold (2003)

Coffee and Cigarettes, by Jim Jarmusch (2003)

Luther – Genius, Rebel, Liberator (Luther), directed by Eric Till (2003)

Spider-Man 2, by Sam Raimi (2004)

Crónicas, directed by Sebastián Cordero (2004)

The Da Vinci Code, by Ron Howard (2006)

As You Like It – As You Like It (As You Like It), directed by Kenneth Branagh (2006)

L’imbroglio – The Hoax (The Hoax), directed by Lasse Hallström (2006)

E lucean le stelle (The Moon and the Stars), by John Irvin (2007)

Seta (Silk), directed by François Girard (2007)

The Little Traitor, by Lynn Roth (2007)

Nothing Like the Holidays, directed by Alfredo Rodriguez de Villa (2008)

The Lodger – Il pensionante (The Lodger), directed by David Ondaatje (2009)

An Education, directed by Lone Scherfig (2009)

La Pantera Rosa 2 (The Pink Panther 2), directed by Harald Zwart (2009)

Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), directed by Mike Newell (2010)

The Tempest, by Julie Taymor (2010)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, by Jon Turteltaub (2010)

Abduction – Take back your life (Abduction), directed by John Singleton (2011)

The Forger, by Lawrence Roeck (2012)

The truth about Emanuel (Truth About Emanuel), directed by Francesca Gregorini (2013)

Da tre a zero (Return to Zero), by Sean Hanish (2014)

We’ll Never Have Paris, directed by Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg (2014)

The tones of love – Love Is Strange (Love Is Strange), directed by Ira Sachs (2014)

Revenge and Redemption (Swelter), by Keith Parmer (2014)

Secret in Their Eyes, directed by Billy Ray (2015)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (2016)

Little Men, by Ira Sachs (2016)

Paint It Black, directed by Amber Tamblyn (2016)

Message from the King, directed by Fabrice Du Welz (2016)

When a Father (A Family Man), by Mark Williams (2016)

Sister Cities, by Sean Hanish (2016)

Breakable You, by Andrew Wagner (2017)

Vice – The Man in the Shadows (Vice), directed by Adam McKay (2018)

Saint Judy, by Sean Hanish (2018)

The Front Runner – The Vice of Power (The Front Runner), directed by Jason Reitman (2018)

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, directed by Daniel Gray Longino (2019)

The Devil Has a Name, directed by Edward James Olmos (2019)

Promising Young Woman, by Emerald Fennell (2020)

The Water Man, directed by David Oyelowo (2020)

Spider-Man: No Way Home, by Jon Watts (2021)

TV series in which the Doctor Octopus actor starred

Alongside the numerous film roles they have seen protagonist Alfred Molina in the course of his career, it is also worth considering the TV series in which the Doctor Octopus actor, in the Spiderman trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, she starred. These are certainly numerous television realities, which have determined a great success for the British-born American actor: