Who is Ali El Jajaoui, the specialist in digging wells who tried to save little Rayan

It was his idea of ​​the connection tunnel between the crater and the point where Rayan had fallen. When the bulldozers left, Ali, with three other men, dug by hand. It was a job that lasted hours, because the well specialist entered the crater on Friday and only came out on Saturday, after the operation was completed. But it was also a delicate rescue attempt because the rock, the last obstacle between the pickaxes and the baby, could give way, dragging the crater wall onto the well and rescuers and overwhelming everyone.

Ali El Jajaoui, applauded by the crowd every time he looked out to drink or rest, he became famous throughout Morocco until the sad ending of an event that kept people and families from other countries in suspense.