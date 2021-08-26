Who is Amanda Seyfried age height weight private life and career

Tonight, May 10, 2021, it will air “Blood Red Riding Hood”. The film tells the story of the inhabitants of Daggerhorn, who have struck a deal with a werewolf who terrorizes the village: to satisfy his appetite every month they offer him an animal as a sacrifice. Suddenly, however, a girl discovers that she is linked to the creature, thus giving life to an intriguing adventure. The protagonist of the story is played by the talented and beautiful American actress Amanda Seyfried. Let’s find out together something more about both his private and public life. How old is he? Is she engaged or married? Do you have children? How did your acting career start? Here are the answers to these questions as well many other curiosity.

Who is Amanda Seyfried? His private life

Amanda Michelle Seyfried was born in Allentown on December 3, 1985 and is an American actress, singer and model. He is almost 36 years old, 159 cm and its weight is currently not available. He is of the astrological sign of Sagittarius. Amanda grew up in Pennsylvania and is the daughter of Ann Sander, an occupational therapist, and Jack Seyfried, a pharmacist. Her sister Jennifer is a musician in a Philadelphia group, Love City. She graduated from Allentown’s William Allen High School in 2003 and graduated from New York City’s Fordham University. Seyfried began her career as a model at the age of eleven, then moved on to film and television.

As for his love life, Amanda Seyfried she dated Dominic Cooper, her co-star in Oh mama! from 2008 to 2010 and actor Justin Long from 2013 to 2015. Then from 2016 she began dating actor Thomas Sadoski, known on the set of Adorable enemy. The couple confirmed their engagement on September 12, 2016, and in March 2017 they got married in a private ceremony. The couple has two children: Nina, born in March 2017, and Thomas, born in September 2020. Finally, the actress is also very active on Instagram (@mingey).

His career in the world of acting

Amanda Seyfried made her debut as an actress in the world of soap operas in 2000, participating in This is how the world goes around and later on The valley of the pines. In 2004 he made his film debut with teen comedy Mean Girls. From 2004 to 2006 she played Lilly Kane in the television series Veronica Mars. He later achieved success with Oh Mama!, film adaptation of the musical of the same name. In 2010 she was the protagonist of the film Letters to Juliet. The following year she was also the protagonist of the film Blood Red Riding Hood. In 2015 he took part in the film Peter Pan – Journey to Neverland. Finally, on September 18, 2015 she joined the cast of the revival de The secrets of Twin Peaks. >> More Gossip