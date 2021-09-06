Who is Amanda Seyfried: biography, career and filmography of the actress nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards

The Oscar 2021 see, among the candidates for the victory of the precious statuette, also Amanda Seyfried, who obtained the much coveted nominated by virtue of his role in Mank, for which she was chosen among the nominees in the category of Best Supporting Actress, and for which she had already received a nomination in the Golden Globe, following a great appreciation from the part of the critics. Certainly, the film made by David Fincher has made a lot of nominations – being the film product that could get a greater number of statuettes – and, among these, there are those of the actors who took part in the film. For those unfamiliar with Amanda Seyfried, despite a success that over the years has been increasingly important, it could be positive to consider biography, career and filmography of the actress nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Biography of Amanda Seyfried

Born in Allentown on December 3, 1985, she is the daughter of Ann Sander, an occupational therapist, and Jack Seyfried, a pharmacist. Before pursuing his vocation in the world of theater and cinema, the Seyfried she started working as a model, after having been the protagonist – as a teenager – of three Francine Pascal book covers. Her modeling career ends in 2000, when she started working in the world of soap opera, in This is how the world turns, and getting the credit needed to pursue his cinematic ambition.

From that moment on, the climb to success was filled with great work and important roles achieved. Amanda Seyfried said she suffered from anxiety, panic attacks and obsessive-compulsive disorder, about whom he has spoken in several interviews and for which he has admitted to taking drugs since he was 11 years old.

Amanda Seyfried’s filmography

As far as the success of Amanda Seyfried is quite recognized not only by professionals in the field of cinematography, but also by all those who love cinema in each of its definitions. For this reason, the actress has obtained a particularly recognized dose of celebrity, which has led her to appear in film and television products. In order to emphasize this same success, it is worth considering the Amanda Seyfried’s filmography, between films and TV series in which he had the opportunity to act.

Film in which Amanda Seyfried starred

The following are i film in which Amanda Seyfried starred:

Mean Girls, by Mark Waters (2004)

American Gun, by Aric Avelino (2004)

Nine Lives, directed by Rodrigo García (2005)

Alpha Dog, directed by Nick Cassavetes (2006)

Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves, directed by Andrea Janakas – short film (2006)

Solstice, directed by Daniel Myrick (2008)

Mamma Mia !, directed by Phyllida Lloyd (2008)

Official Selection, directed by Brian Crano – short film (2008)

Betrayal is an Art – Boogie Woogie (Boogie Woogie), directed by Duncan Ward (2009)

Jennifer’s Body, by Karyn Kusama (2009)

Chloe – Between Seduction and Deception (Chloe), directed by Atom Egoyan (2009)

Dear John, by Lasse Hallström (2010)

Letters to Juliet, by Gary Winick (2010)

Red Riding Hood, directed by Catherine Hardwicke (2011)

In Time, by Andrew Niccol (2011)

The End of Love, by Mark Webber (2012)

Gone, by Heitor Dhalia (2012)

Les Misérables, directed by Tom Hooper (2012)

Big Wedding (The Big Wedding), directed by Justin Zackham (2013)

Lovelace, directed by Robert Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (2013)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, directed by Seth MacFarlane (2014)

While We’re Young, by Noah Baumbach (2014)

Ted 2, directed by Seth MacFarlane (2015)

Pan – Journey to Neverland (Pan), directed by Joe Wright (2015)

Fathers and Daughters (Fathers and Daughters) directed by Gabriele Muccino (2015)

Christmas Suddenly (Love the Coopers), directed by Jessie Nelson (2015)

Adorabile nemica (The Last Word), by Mark Pellington (2017)

The Clapper, directed by Dito Montiel (2017)

First Reformed – Creation at risk (First Reformed), directed by Paul Schrader (2017)

Crooks in the Grass (Gringo), directed by Nash Edgerton (2018)

Oh Mama! Here We Go Again (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), directed by Ol Parker (2018)

Anon, by Andrew Niccol (2018)

Through My Eyes (The Art of Racing in the Rain), directed by Simon Curtis (2019)

You Should Have Left (You Should Have Left), directed by David Koepp (2020)

Mank, directed by David Fincher (2020)

Things Heard & Seen, by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (2021)

TV series in which Amanda Seyfried starred

Alongside his film career, Amanda Seyfried has carried on a television experience, appearing in some small screen products that have made history and have achieved great success. Although the roles were certainly minor, it is worth pointing out which ones were TV series in which Amanda Seyfried starred: