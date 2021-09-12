Who is Amanda Seyfried, Mank’s actress: biography and private life

Here is who Amanda Seyfried is: from biography to private life, everything you need to know about the American actress.

She was still a child when she started her modeling career then, growing up, she moved to the cinema becoming now a Hollywood star: let’s talk about Amanda Seyfried. Since the early 2000s we have been able to see the American actress many times on the big screen (she also worked with Gabriele Muccino) but also on the small screen, in various TV series, some of which were also very successful. From biography to private life, let’s see everything there is to know about Amanda Seyfried.

Amanda Seyfried: the biography

Amanda Michelle Seyfried was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the December 3, 1985 (his zodiac sign is therefore that of Sagittarius). The father, Jack, is a pharmacist, the mother Ann is an occupational therapist. He also has a sister named Jennifer.

Amanda Seyfried

At eleven, Amanda Seyfried was already there model, in 2000 he made his debut in the world of entertainment starring in the soap opera So the world turns. In 2003, after graduating, she moved to New York for university studies, in the meantime her acting career continued and we could also see her in some episodes of Dr. House and of CSI – Crime scene.

In 2004 he made his film debut with Mean Girl and with American Gun, but success came in 2008 thanks to the musical Oh Mama!, where he worked alongside Meryl Streep. He then worked in Little Blood Red Riding Hood, Las Miserables, Fathers and Daughters, Mamma Mia! Here we go again And Mank.

Amanda Seyfried: private life

In 2008, on the set of Oh mama!, Amanda Seyfried met the actor Dominic Cooper with whom he had a romantic relationship that lasted a couple of years. She was then romantically linked to Justin Long.

Since 2016 he started dating Thomas Sadoski: in March 2017 the two got married and subsequently had two children: Nina And Thomas.

Who is Thomas Sadoski: Amanda Seyfried’s husband

Thomas Sadoski is an American actor (he was born in New Haven on July 1, 1976, his zodiac sign is therefore that of Cancer). He met Amanda Seyfried on the set of Adorable enemy.

Thomas Sadoski also worked in John Wick and in John Wick 2.

Amanda Seyfried: where does she live?

Amanda Seyfried lives with her husband Thomas Sadoski and their two children on a farm north of Manhattan. And obviously their many animals also live with them.

3 curiosities about Amanda Seyfried

– He has a very popular Instagram profile

– He stated that he suffers from anxiety and panic attacks

– She likes shooting hot scenes in her own movies