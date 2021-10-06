Who is Amanda Seyfried: private life and curiosity about the actress

Light eyes and long blonde hair: that’s who Amanda Seyfried, actress of In time became popular thanks to film Mean Girls. Although very young, Seyfried took part in many movie like Blood Red Riding Hood, Les Miserables and since 2015 it has joined the cast of the tv series The secrets of Twin Peaks.

Who is Amanda Seyfried

Born in 1985, Amanda Seyfried was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on December 3 under the sign of Sagittarius. Furthermore, her full name in the registry office is Amanda Michelle Seyfried. The passion for the world of actingmoreover, he did not inherit it in the family since the mother is one therapist, while dad works like pharmacist.





Amanda also has an older sister, Jennifer Seyfried who has decided to pursue a career as a musician, playing in an orchestra and with whom she has a splendid relationship. Before embarking on the career Moreover, Amanda worked a lot as an actress until she approached the world of acting and at the age of 14 she took part in her first fiction, This is how the world goes around.

Amanda Seyfried’s private life

Who is Amanda Seyfried’s boyfriend? His name is Thomas Sadoski and actually got married to the Actress of Through My Eyes in March 2017. The two met on the set of The Last Word film and have never left each other since. The wedding was really out of the ordinary since the two actors decided to swear eternal love only in the presence of a priest and without any guests. In 2017, moreover, they also became parents.

Curiosities about Amanda Seyfried

1) On Instagram, Amanda always posts lots of photos, some even of her daughter but he never wanted to reveal the baby’s name

2) In 2010 he spent time in Italy, specifically in Verona, where he shot the film Letters to Juliet

3) In addition to his passion for acting, he also has a passion for I sing

4) To keep fit, eat five times a day and practice 25 minutes of training a day

5) In 2016, the actress admitted to suffering from a obsessive compulsive disorder which led her to use antidepressants that she admitted she couldn’t do without

6) She likes i tattoos and owns several

7) His nickname? Minge