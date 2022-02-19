Who is America Chavez the superheroine of Doctor Strange 2? What powers does the teenager America Chavez have?

next may 6 The second part of Doctor Strange will hit the big screen, where the Marvel multiverse will open up definitively after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The cast is made up of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron.

Just 5 days ago, the second official Marvel film trailer was released, where fans are excited about the content that the second could reveal. Official trailer for the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to what could be seen in trailer number two of Doctor Strange, we would see him again Professor X, who will be played again by Patrick Stewart, the character would appear in the scene where Stephen Strange is in a strange mansion handcuffed, escorted by soldiers of Ultron, and someone speaks to him from a platform.

On the other hand, there is a teenage character that has aroused much interest from fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who is America Chavez the teenager that appears in Doctor Strange 2?

the character of America Chavez andis interpreted by actress Xochitl Gomez, América Chávez or Miss America is a character created by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta. She being the first Latina and openly lesbian superheroine of Marvel Comics.

His other powers include his speed, strength, flight, teleportation, the ability to open portals for interdimensional travel, his ability to dodge bullets, bioluminescence and great resistance.

In the comics, She has been a part of the Teen Brigade, Young Avengers, A-Force, Ultimates, and West Coast Avengers, and has best friends with Kate Bishop, a character who recently appeared in the MCU in the Hawkeye series.

He first appeared in the comics in Vengeance #1 in 2011..