Who is Ana de Armas? the new Marilyn Monroe and Ben Affleck’s ex

ANDhe controversial biopic of Marilyn Monroe will see the light at the Venice Festival, Andrew Dominicdirector of the film, will see the objective of his production fulfilled with Anne of Arms as protagonist.

The Cuban-Spanish actress is one of the most fashionable actresses in Hollywood, thanks to her great roles in movies blade runner 2049 either Back Daggers.

‘Matilda‘ was the film that inspired de Armas to dedicate himself to the world of acting. She studied at National School of Art of Cuba, after passing an arduous casting.

At the age of 18, he was able to emigrate to Spain after obtaining nationality from his grandparents, who were also Spanish. The actress made the leap to fame thanks to the series El Internado for three years, highly successful in the Hispanic country.

After a complicated period, in which the directors did not find his potential, he went to Hollywood. She became the first Cuban actress to reach the ‘mecca of cinema’.

She had a marital relationship with the actor Marc Clotet, but their union lasted two years after marrying discreetly. Subsequently, she found love with Ben Affleckbut the relationship ended in 2021.

Now, de Armas faces a new and important project, embodying one of the most important actresses in history. In September we could see the premiere of this biopic.