Who is Ana Tena, the actress who plays Lucía Lombardo in La madrastra: biography, career, partner and photos of the Mexican actress | TelevisaUnivision telenovela nnda nnlt | FAME

The remake of “The stepmother”, 17 years after its original launch, it is giving something to talk about and generating expectation in the audience. Although it will have protagonist Aracely Arámbula in the role of Marcia, viewers want to know who are the actors that appear her. This time we will tell you everything you need to know about Ana Tena, the actress who will play her daughter Lucía Lombardo.

In the social networks of the soap opera, this is how they describe their character: “She is against everything that is established except her rich girl privileges. She is rebellious, capricious and strong-willed. Although inside she is sensitive, deep and creative. She suffers from depressive periods because she feels that no one has bothered to really know her. Her father completely ignores her and suffers from the absence of a mother she wishes she had by her side.”.

Next, who is the young actress who in the plot does not want her father to marry because she does not want to compete with another woman to win his love.

Ana Tena will be Marcia’s daughter in “La Madrastra” (Photo: TelevisaUnivision)

1. PERSONAL DATA OF ANA TENA

Full name: Ana Luisa Tena

Ana Luisa Tena Place of birth: Mexico

Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Birthday: March, 19

March, 19 Year of birth: 2004

2004 Age: 18 years

18 years Height: 1.67m

1.67m Eye color: Green

Green Instagram: @ana_tenan

She sure knows how to pose for the cameras (Photo: Ana Tena / Instagram)

2. PASSION FOR ACTING

Since I was little I knew that I wanted to be immersed in the world of acting, so He began his studies at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education (CEA) when he was eight years old..

3. BEGINNINGS ON TELEVISA

In 2015, he made some Halloween capsules on Televisa for the internet.

He acts in some episodes of “La rosa de Guadalupe” and “Como dice el dicho”.

4. PARTICIPATE IN TELENOVELAS

In 2016, “My adorable curse” with the character of Aurora as a child.

In 2016, “Yago” giving life to Veronica

In 2018, “Happy Heart”, an Amazon Prime Video series with the character of Lolita.

In 2019, “Sounds Me”, a Mexican music anthology series.

Between 2019-2020, “Single with daughters”, where he gave life to Alexa Paz, a star role.

In 2022, “The Last King: The Son of the People” as Alejandra, the adopted daughter of Vicente Fernández in the 90s.

The young woman is the face of several brands (Photo: Ana Tena / Instagram)

5. VOICE DUBBING

In 2015 for “Barbie Puppy Adventure”, in 2016 in “Finding Dory” giving life to Nemo’s friends, in “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” as Emma, ​​among others, according to her website Ana Tena.

6. IS INFLUENCER

As an influencer, he promotes some brands such as: Samsung, L’oreál, Pandora, H&M, Walmart México, Nutrisa, among others.

Here wearing a pink swimsuit on the beach (Photo: Ana Tena / Instagram)

7 WHO DO YOU ADMIRE?

Ana Tena revealed that she admires Emma Watson because she fought to achieve her dreams and achieve fame.

8. WHAT DID YOU SAY ABOUT YOUR CHARACTER IN “LA MADRASTRA”?

The actress pointed out that her character had a high level of complexity and demand. “The truth is, he is a difficult character who has a beautiful story and obviously I think that the fact that he does not have a mother present does weigh him down and it will be noticed from chapter 1 how the absence of his mother forges his character”published People in Spanish.

9. DOES ANA TENA HAVE A PARTNER?

Ana Tena’s heart has an owner. The name of her partner is Diego Muñoz, with whom she models the young woman.

The actress with her partner, whom she presumes on her social networks (Photo: Ana Tena / Instagram)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “THE STEPMOTHER”

WHY DID ARACELY ARÁMBULA CRY AT THE PRESENTATION OF “LA MADRASTRA”?

The producer Carmen Armendáriz presented the remake of “The stepmother” to the media at an event that took place on Wednesday, August 10. The new cast of this new version of the telenovela was present there, which was a success with audiences 17 years ago with Victoria Ruffo at the helm.

Although it was all laughs, anecdotes and an argument as to why the public cannot miss this new adaptation of “The stepmother”, Aracely Arámbula burst into tears as she assured that the project was dedicated to someone very special who is no longer in her life. Who is it about? CLICK HERE so you know.

HOW MANY CHAPTERS WILL THE NEW VERSION OF “LA MADRASTRA” HAVE?

“The stepmother” It will premiere on August 15 on Las Estrellas in prime time, while it will arrive in the United States through Univisión. Armendariz, hitmaker like “the usurper” and “Do you remember me”specified that the telenovela will attract attention for the scenery and the locations that will be presented.

Another question that draws attention is how many chapters the remake will have. CLICK HERE to know.