Who is Ana, the princess who moved at Queen Elizabeth’s farewell?

(CNN Spanish) — Princess Ana, owner of a career without great fanfare, became an unexpected protagonist in the farewell of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after having tirelessly accompanied the coffin during hours of procession and by a gesture that moved those who followed with attention the event.

The Princess Royal – the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and sister of King Charles III and Princes Andrew and Edward – bowed as the coffin containing her mother’s body passed her at the gate of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Ana’s gesture, who was visibly moved, put her in the center of attention.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her recent travels. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both sobering and uplifting,” Princess Anne said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We may have been reminded of how much of his presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted,” continued the princess royal, who also expressed her gratitude for the support and understanding of her brother Carlos III.

a busy princess

Princess Anne, 72, is considered one of the hardest-working royals.

According to a Buckingham Palace review, Anne has “one of the busiest work schedules of any member of the royal family.” The princess supports more than 300 charities and military regiments and spends much of her time on official engagements and visits, both at home and abroad. Since 1970 she has been director of Save The Children Great Britain.

She is a great fan of horse riding, and even competed in the Montreal Olympics in 1976 on the British Equestrian team.

Years later, he participated in London’s bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games and was a member of its organizing committee.

Anne’s interest in horseback riding brought her closer to her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, who had been a teammate at competitions in Europe and at the 1972 Olympics in which the princess royal participated, according to the review. from the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Phillips, an Army officer, never adopted a noble title. With him the princess she had two children, Peter and Zara, before divorcing in April 1992. That same year, in December, she married Timothy Laurence, a naval officer and former aide to the queen.

One of the regularly mentioned events in Ana’s life was an attempted kidnapping in 1974, which she survived after apparently telling her assailant that his plan had “no chance of working”.

Princess Anne, Trump and a viral video from 2019

Compared to some of her siblings, Ana has managed to keep a relatively low profile (for a royal) throughout her life. But in recent years her popularity increased.

In 2019, the princess became a trend on social media after a video went viral showing her shrugging her shoulders to her mother at a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace. Many people suggested that the queen was “scolding” Anne for not greeting then-President Donald Trump, though PA Media said that was a misinterpretation.

He also appeared in a video that appeared to show several world leaders joking about Trump’s behavior during the NATO summit.

Its growing popularity could also be due in part to the success of Netflix’s “The Crown.” In season three, Erin Doherty’s portrayal of the young princess seems to have struck a chord with audiences by bringing her feisty character and romantic life to the small screen.

Anne’s words about Queen Elizabeth II

In a 2017 ITV interview that was now broadcast for the first time, Princess Anne said her mother “walked the talk” and had a clear vision of how society worked.

“I think it’s an extraordinary skill to know what the true values ​​are and stick to them, not worry too much about things, fads, things that come and go, and understand what the basis of society is and what makes it work. , and people’s relationships, which are fundamentally important,” he said about his mother in that interview.

Princess Anne occupies the 16th position in line to the throne, behind Prince Andrew’s children, that is, his nephews.

