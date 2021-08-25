Who is Andrea Iervolino, the Italian paparazzi on a cruise with Selena Gomez

Are Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino a couple?

Selena Gomez worked with the producer on the 2016 film “In Dubious Battle – The Courage of the Last” and was spotted spending time with him in 2019 in Italy during a trip organized by the artist to celebrate his 27th birthday. At the time, a source revealed to HollywoodLife: “Selena and Andrea are nothing but good friends and there is no romance between them. They’ve worked together in the past and bonded over the time they spent together while filming, “the insider added.” However, friends wouldn’t mind seeing her date someone like Andrea because she’s really sweet, she’s handsome, smart, successful. , about 30, etc. But right now there is nothing between them and she is simply enjoying her time away with her best friends Raquelle, Ashley and Caroline ”. Another source added more details. “Selena, like everyone, would like love, but this is not happening with Andrea. He’s single and that’s okay. Andrea, however, is not exactly his type and considers him only a friend. She trusts him because they are friends which is why she likes to go out with him. He’s a nice guy, but Selena wants it to be known that you can have friends of the opposite sex without the situation going somewhere else. She feels safe with him, but has no romantic vibes or feelings“. Just friends, then? Meanwhile, Selena and Andrea were paparazzi aboard a large two-tier yacht called the Leight Star which hails from Eugene, Oregon, but was docked in Los Angeles.