who is Andrea, this charming boy who never leaves her?

Chance or coincidence? Shortly after declaring in the podcast Giving Back Generation that she saw herself well, in the near future, married and mother, Selena Gomez was surprised in charming company. In holidays in italy, near Positano, the young woman takes full advantage of the dolce vita with her group of friends. Among them ? Some Andrea Iervolino to which it seems particularly close. You see where we are coming from… What is really going on between the two of you?

Selena Gomez, inseparable fromAndrea Iervolino

But before getting carried away, there is at least one essential thing to know about Andrea: it is that this 34-year-old Italian-Canadian producer is an “old” acquaintance of Selena. In 2016 he produced the film The rebels, directed by James Franco, and whose young woman was one of the headliners. Since then, they have been seen several times together, including, recently, at Selena’s 30th birthday. In all honor. But let’s say that they have managed at least to develop a sacred complicity for all these years.

Selena Gomez gets flirty with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino on yacht https://t.co/9JpuvwBSKi pic.twitter.com/O7C9aK8zjK —Page Six (@PageSix) August 8, 2022

Selena Gomez ready to ‘open up to love’

Should we conclude that there is an eel under the rock or are we making up our minds? Option number 2 is defended by someone close to Selena Gomez. According to her, the star of Only Murders in the Building is indeed always single : “ Selena is not dating anyone in particular at the moment, she assured EntertainmentTonight. She’s more open to love, but she’s also very focused on herself and her work right now. She feels good mentally, physically and emotionally. »

Also adding that the actress already knows what type of man she dreams of meeting: “She wants someone reliable, respectful, honest – with himself and with others – someone who is real who supports her, who accepts her, who is kind, caring, funny and who does not seek fame or attention”. And Andrea, he doesn’t answer all these criteria ?