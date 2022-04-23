Who is Andres Fassi? Achievements in Pachuca, bars in Mexico and more

Andres Fassi arrived in Mexico in the 1990s to work as a physical trainer and coach, but he immediately made a conjunction with Jesús Martínez to implement a new methodology in soccer schools. There he became a leading actor of what he is today Pachuca Group.

At the moment, Fassi no longer serves as director of the group, but it does have shares. And it is that Andrew has undertaken projects abroad, specifically in Uruguay, Argentina Y Spain after a stay of 30 years in Mexico.

HIS CAREER

In 1999 he achieved the first title for the Hidalgo fans by beating Blue Cross the end of the MX League with Javier Aguirreand as technical director. Under the mandate dumbbell with Jesus Martinez, won six league titles and five Concacaf Champions League titles. Besides, won the Copa Sudamericana title in 2006 by beating Colo Colo.

Came to Cobras of Ciudad Juarez, a team that had just been promoted. The next year passed to the Necaxa coaching staff at the request of Roberto Saporiti. There he met Jesus Martinezas a fan of Lightning.

With the help of the employer, both put together the tape “teaching methodology”which was very successful among school teachers; a video that was a turning point in his career.

May 17, 1998 achieved with Pachuca, the fourth ascent of the team, facing the tigrillosa team they defeated by a global score of 4-2, closing on the field of Revolution Stadium from the hand of Ayala Mouse.

after 26 years will leave his position as vice president of Grupo Pachucawhich he acquired from workshops and now to Athensand all his concentration will be in a club in Spain.

YOUR BELOVED WORKSHOPS

He is a member of workshops since childhood, while in Mexico I traveled to Argentina to pay the annuity.

In 2014, and after a 10-year bankruptcy and management process, Workshops again belong to the partners: November 16 Fassi is elected president with 78% of the votes.

In a year and a half it takes workshops of the Federal A at the gates of First division. From that moment, he became a fundamental piece of the institution.

PERSONAL LIFE

Andres Miguel Fassi Jurgens born in Cordoba capital on January 29, 1962. At 60 years old, he has 4 children: Sebastian he is a goalkeeper in Club Atenas in Uruguay, Juan Pablowho is currently a manager at Talleres, Maria is a Mexican golfer Y Frank he followed in his brother’s footsteps, but not in the goalkeeping position.