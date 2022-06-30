Who is Andrew Bogut? 5 things to know after shading Kendall Jenner

Don’t back down. A few days after the former NBA star André Bogut has been heavily criticized for his misogynistic remarks on Kendall Jennerhe doubled down on his controversial comments in several posts.

The Australian native – who has played for the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and other teams during his professional career – first shaded the 818 Tequila founder in a Friday the 24th tweet June that social media deemed deeply sexist.

“With the completion of the @NBA 2022 Draft yesterday, a big name has yet to find a home. Which team will recruit @KendallJenner?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? brands around team culture + habit of endless self-promotion,” he wrote via Twitter, seemingly taking aim at the idea that Jenner has dated many NBA stars. “Doctors will have to do medical examinations as the body was hit.” (For her part, the California native — whose dating history includes Harry Styles and Nick Jonasin addition to athletes – has repeatedly criticized the idea that she only dates basketball players.)

Five days later, the former Dallas Mavericks player posted a sarcastic “apology” for his words.

“I would like to formally apologize for this tweet,” he tweeted on Tuesday, June 28. “My scout forgot to include the elite rebound tier. I will do better in the future.

While the majority of reactions – to his two tweets – criticized Bogut’s remarks, others came to his defense. When a user said he “laughed” at the retired athlete’s comment about Jenner, Bogut replied, “How dare you laugh at a joke!!! #sexist.”

While that incident pushed the basketball player back into the spotlight, he spent his decades of career on brightly lit NBA courts, making headlines for both his talent (he was the No. 1 draft pick in 2005) and the horrific injuries he suffered. , which eventually caused him to retire from the league.

After retiring — and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — Bogut told ESPN in December 2020 that he was spending more time with his family: wife Jessica O’Sullivan and children Luka and Nikola.

But “once the world opens up, I’ll try to play in a few games and tournaments and so on,” he revealed. “I would love to play in the Aussie Millions and a few other tournaments around the world, so here goes.”

