Who is Andrew Garfield’s new girlfriend? Spider-Man’s love after Emma Stone

With The Amazing Spider-Man Andrew Garfield managed not only to get noticed by the general public, but also to conquer a practically fixed space on the pages of gossip magazines around the world thanks to his relationship with Emma Stone, known right on the set of the film. But what has changed since then?

There story between the two actors, as is well known, ended in 2015 after about three years: in the time frame following the breakup we saw the La La Land star get married to her current husband Dave McCary, while our Andrew seems to have not yet found a relationship as stable as that carried on by his ex.

While the two actors risk finding themselves once again together on the big screen (Stone and Garfield should return to play Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the Silence actor therefore seems to have opted for the low profile from this point of view: after the stories with Susie Abromeit and Christine Gabel (actress of Jessica Jones the first, student and model the second) in fact we do not have certain information on the sentimental situation of Andrew Garfield.

We’ll see if in the coming times there will be news to report in this sense: returning to talk about cinema, in the meantime, Andrew Garfield said he was interested in a Spider-Man film with the Sinister Six, a project that remained unfinished at the time of The Amazing Spider-Man.