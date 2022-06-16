Who is Angel del Villar?

DEL Records

Ángel del Vilar, Chiquis’s ex-boyfriend who could spend 30 years in prison, is a record entrepreneur who has made an important record company with artists of the Mexican regional genre, thanks to the popularity of narcocorridos. In June 2022 he was arrested in the city of Los Angeles, where he lives and set up his company for allegedly doing business with people identified by the FBI as related to drug trafficking. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Although the general public knew Ángel del Villar for his relationship with Chiquis and his confrontations with Jenni Rivera during the last year of the singer’s life, the story of this successful Latin music entrepreneur began in 1980 in the town of Rio Cold, in the Mexican city of Zacatecas. In 1990 his family moved to the United States, the young José Ángel was barely 10 years old and like many immigrants he arrived without speaking English and with few successful role models in the community.

Del Villar himself has recognized that in his adolescence he was in bad steps. “Pure laziness and bad company,” he himself said in an interview. At the age of 21, he was already the father of his first two children and the responsibility of supporting his family led him to look for work and he soon realized that his path would be to have his own business. His first company was in the construction sector, which he ran successfully until 2008.

Known for his love of music and parties, Del Villar’s home was often the center of celebrations for family and friends. There he invited Mexican music bands and singers that he knew on his night outs. He gave the artists advice on how to manage their money and eventually they began to ask him for help on a regular basis. In one of these talks it occurred to him that he could make money with it and in 2008 he founded DEL records.

The first great artist of Ángel del Villar’s company was the group Ariel Camacho, Chiquis’s first love, and his group Los Plebes del Rancho. The young artist revolutionized the world of regional Mexican music with his sound close to pop and his style close to those of young artists who drive girls crazy. Camacho’s death in a traffic accident was a blow to DEL records, but he was unable to bring down the initiative that later launched talents such as Gerardo Ortiz, Regulo Caro and Luis Coronel. The biggest hits came from the subgenre called narcocorridos, which tell stories about the lives of people within the world of drug trafficking. DEL Record has had multiple legal problems, one of them was with Ortiz. Currently, in its cast of artists, Lenin Ramírez and Eslabón Armado stand out.

For years, Del Villar was something of a talent behind the shadows. So much so that in 2012, when it became known that he was dating Chiquis, it was impossible to find any photos with him. Rumors abounded in the Mexican music industry about the alleged reasons for his aversion to cameras.

Play

Angel Del Villar talks about his relationship with Chiquis Rivera Angel del Villar #Owner of the label @Del Records Chiquis Rivera’s ex-boyfriend recounts his experience with Chiquis’s mother may she rest in peace #JenniRivera 2019-02-17T00:36:17Z

The relationship between them lasted until 2016, when they ended the relationship being engaged in marriage for the second time. Chiquis has revealed in her book “Unstoppable” that the last fight started because of rumors that she and J Balvin had flirted during that year’s edition of Premio Lo Nuestro. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back and made her realize that they both had a different vision of what her relationship would be like after they got married. Chiquis wanted an artistic career and he wanted a wife to stay at home.

However, the artist usually speaks of him with affection and respect. He has also publicly expressed her gratitude for having supported her and her younger siblings after the death of Jenni Rivera, with whom Del Villar had had friction. Del Villar began dating a few months later with singer Cheli Madrid. The couple married in 2019 and in 2020 their daughter Ángela was born, who is the sixth descendant of the musical entrepreneur.

The record company DEL Records has grown to have a music publisher and an event promoter. It was this last branch of the business that brought him into the investigation that led to his arrest. Surprisingly, it happened when Ángel del Villar had already managed to be recognized for his part in the development of Mexican music in recent years.