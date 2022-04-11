Entertainment

Who is Angela Aguilar’s alleged boyfriend

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

The alleged boyfriend from Angela Aguilar would be the composer Gussy Lau 33 years old. After some very compromising images that were leaked through social networks, everything would indicate that Pepe Aguilar’s little daughter had this relationship very secret.

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau: The photos speak for themselves

the young Angela Aguilar was seen posing next to the composer Gussy Lau, while he hugs her and even passes his tongue next to her mouth. The 18-year-old is currently one of the most successful exponents of the Mexican regional and although she has already earned the affection of her public thanks to her talent, she has preferred to manage her sentimental life with great discretion.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Reverse eyeliner’: Selena Gomez uses inverted eyeliner to lift droopy eyelids

5 mins ago

Camila Cabello and her look with transparent lace lingerie

17 mins ago

They treated him as a drug addict for drinking mate, he went viral and hopes that the story reaches Zoe Saldaña

28 mins ago

Kylie Jenner mom: Latex dress and perfect figure two months after giving birth

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button