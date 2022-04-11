The alleged boyfriend from Angela Aguilar would be the composer Gussy Lau 33 years old. After some very compromising images that were leaked through social networks, everything would indicate that Pepe Aguilar’s little daughter had this relationship very secret.

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau: The photos speak for themselves

the young Angela Aguilar was seen posing next to the composer Gussy Lau, while he hugs her and even passes his tongue next to her mouth. The 18-year-old is currently one of the most successful exponents of the Mexican regional and although she has already earned the affection of her public thanks to her talent, she has preferred to manage her sentimental life with great discretion.

For this reason, it is that in the last few hours it has caused quite a stir on social networks. Apparently, in the leaked photos, her romance with a famous composer who is 15 years older than her would be confirmed. This news has quickly generated all kinds of reactions, because nobody expected it.

Angela Aguilar appeared posing next to Gussy Lau and now everyone wants to know more about her alleged boyfriend. Faced with such a stir, users of social networks recalled a video where Gussy had been questioned about the possibility of dating Angela. That time, the singer immediately denied it and assured that he was very afraid of Pepe Aguilar:

“Not because? Very simple, Pepe Aguilar is my boss, I’ve seen him, he’s two meters tall and you get to do something to one of his children, shut up, he beats you up! He can’t find you to hit you another “.

Who is Angela Aguilar’s alleged boyfriend

But well, the news now resonates and strongly. the now alleged boyfriend from Angela Aguilar his name is René Humberto Lau Ibarra, he is 33 years old and is more popularly known as Gussy Lau. He has stood out for his work as a composer since he has written several songs for some celebrities such as Christian Nodal, Caliber 50, Banda Los Recoditos, Julión Álvarez, among others. Although few knew it, he also created him. Angela his great success “Wherever they see me”.

To the surprise of many, the alleged boyfriend dand Angela Aguilar He is very loved in the family, in fact he has been part of Pepe Aguilar’s work team since March 2021.