Who is Angelina Jolie’s best friend and why did she save her life

A few weeks ago, and leaving aside the scandal that he stars in with Brad Pitt after the actor sued her for the sale of a vineyard in FranceAngelina Jolie She decided to go out and announce her new professional project that she is very excited about.

The renowned actress has been working as a director since 2007, and is currently fully focused on her next film that will have her behind the camera. Is about Without Blood, a project that in addition to directing, wrote and produced. It is an adaptation of the international bestseller “Without Blood”, by the novelist Alessandro Baricco.

Angelina Jolie.

But the most relevant aspect of this new project of Angelina Jolie is who you share it with. The star of El Turista chose her new best friend as the protagonist. Is about Salma Hayekwhom he got to know more in depth while they shared the filming of the Marvel movie, Eternals.

The two movie stars forged a beautiful friendship that today is bearing fruit. She was the ex-wife of Brad Pitt who recently spoke about that bond and admitted that he wants to have Salma in his life forever. “I love salmais one of the greatest gifts that this film gave me”, he expressed after working on Eternals.

“We’ve been in this business together for a long time and we hadn’t really met because I’m not very social and we’ve never really spent time together. Now we are friends and very close. She is my sister, I love her and she is brilliant, she is kind and wonderful, ”he revealed Angelina Joliewho also assured that this relationship helped her at a very difficult time in her life, after the separation and the legal conflict with the famous actor.

Also, on the last birthday of Salma Hayekwhere the actress held a very intimate celebration, the star of Maleficent said present and shared the special moment with her new and precious friend, which implied that she is fully committed to the bond, which now led them to work together again.

Angelina and Salma together after the premiere of Eternals.

Regarding his new film, which is already being shot in Italy, Angeline expressed: “I am honored to be in Italy to bring all this very special material to the screen and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his novel, which has a poetic and emotional way of looking at war and the questions it poses about it. of what we look for after a trauma, a loss or an injustice”.