Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? They met like that

Have you ever seen the husband of the American singer Ariana Grande? He was a dancer who then completely changed his profession: this is their beautiful story.

Young, beautiful, but above all very talented American singer Ariana Grande fulfilled her dream of love by marrying her fiancé Dalton Gomez last May. The two met in a very particular way and at first tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight: on social media there are very few of their shots together, but the few that the star shared with her fans are really sweet!

With 265 million followers on Instagram, Ariana Grande is currently the most followed artist on social networks. During his career, which began in 2008, he released 12 music albums, achieving extraordinary success all over the world. Known for her pop and commercial songs, the young artist achieved notoriety as the star of the sitcom Victorious, aired on the Nickelodeon channel. Since then he has come a long way, both from a professional and private point of view, and after several relationships ended has finally found her soul mate: how did Ariana and her husband meet?

READ ALSO >>> Ariana Grande’s ex died of an overdose at just 26 years old

Ariana Grande and the story of how she met her husband Dalton Gomez

Born on August 7, 1995 in California, today Dalton Gomez is 26 years old, two less than his gorgeous wife, the pop singer Ariana Grande. As a boy Dalton worked as a dancer, but at one point he completely turned his life upside down, thus becoming a real estate agent. In fact, today he deals with luxury homes, and its clients are big stars of music, television or cinema. And it was right thanks to his work that the two met.

READ ALSO >>> Britney Spears’ boyfriend is a young and charming personal trainer

Dalton deals with the sale of elegant and exclusive villas located in the areas of Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. Ariana Grande was looking for a home and it was him that she turned to! The spark immediately broke out between the two, and they haven’t left each other since. It is also rumored that Dalton has significantly lowered the price of the house then bought by the singer, thus making her close a great deal.