Who is Aron Piper? The actor with whom Dua Lipa was seen in a very romantic way

The singer Dua Lipa is once again a trend in social networks for starring in a new video that began to circulate, and it is one where she comes out dancing in a very sensual way with another man.

The person Lipa is dating is actor Arón Piper., well known for his character in the Netflix series, ‘Elite’. They were captured while they were enjoying themselves in a nightclub in Madrid, Spain.

Piper would be the new conquest of the British singeralthough the comments on social networks have been quite divided, as some liked it, while others began to judge and wonder if some of them currently have a partner.

It was in the year 2021 when it became known that the interpreter of One kiss announced that her love relationship with the model Anwrar Hadid had come to an end, that would be why she is thought to be single at the moment.

Who is Aron Piper?

His name is Arón Julio Manuel Piper Barbero, was born in Berlin and is 25 years old. However, it was from the age of 14 that he began acting, especially in the cinema, although it was already in the aforementioned series that he became more famous and began to be recognized worldwide.

In addition, he has a great passion for music and also has an album called ‘Snow’. Piper also has more than 13.8 million followers on the little camera social network.

It is presumed that his approach to the singer could have been due to his facet of ‘influencer’. Nevertheless, It is unknown how they met.

The actor has been quite secretive about his personal life, especially when it comes to love relationships. However, it was last year when he made it public on his social networks that he had an affair with the influencer Jessica Goicoecha.

Until now neither the actor nor the singer have spoken about what happened last Friday in a place in Spain where they were seen talking quite close and in a slightly unusual way to be only acquaintances.

