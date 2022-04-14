Who is Aurora Cárdenas, Christian Nodal’s new girlfriend

Entertainment

Many have spoken after the breakup of the love relationship between the singers Christian Nodal and Belinda, who was confirmed by the couple in February. Although Belinda seems to have focused on her career, Nodal had already found comfort in the arms of another woman.

Nodal was seen together with Aurora Cardenas, a beautiful young woman who would be the singer’s new conquest. On April 12, the “Gossip No Like” program leaked the photo where Nodal is seen with the suspicious woman smiling in a room, while both wear casual clothing.

