Who is Aurora Cárdenas, Christian Nodal’s new girlfriend

Many have spoken after the breakup of the love relationship between the singers Christian Nodal and Belinda, who was confirmed by the couple in February. Although Belinda seems to have focused on her career, Nodal had already found comfort in the arms of another woman.

Nodal was seen together with Aurora Cardenas, a beautiful young woman who would be the singer’s new conquest. On April 12, the “Gossip No Like” program leaked the photo where Nodal is seen with the suspicious woman smiling in a room, while both wear casual clothing.

“After leaked images of Christian Nodal with a beautiful brunette, social networks did their magic and apparently the new conquest of the singer is Aurora Cardenas“, They announced from the gossip program through their social networks.

Who is Aurora Cárdenas, the alleged new girlfriend of Christian Nodal

dawn She is a woman who loves luxuries and shows it on her social networks. Money is something very important in her life, because she is one of the best real estate investment advisors, in addition to the fact that she claims to be a Master in global sales.

Cárdenas has a company called ‘I Did It For You’, in which he is in charge of selling or renting some properties and offering the best services to his clients.

the alleged fiancee from Nodal, has Master’s certifications in global sales and specialized diplomas in Real Estate and strategies. It also has the recognition of large companies because it has been one of the best sellers in different consecutive years.

‘I Did It For You’ is only available in Mexico (CDMX, Acapulco, MTY, Cancun, Tulum, Los Cabos, La Paz, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta), so it is very likely that they met in the country while Nodal made a new purchase.

One of the things he loves the most dawn It is traveling and getting to know new places, because in addition to allowing her to keep up to date with her work in Mexico, she is a very fun person according to what she shows on social networks.

