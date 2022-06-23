Who is Austin Butler, the actor who plays Elvis Presley in the new movie

Nacid in California, austin butler is on everyone’s lips for his interpretation in ‘Elvis’in which he plays the ‘King of Rock’ in a biopic in which he works together with Tom Hanks. However, the young star was already known for other jobs, especially in her early days in various Disney seriesand for being the Cindy Crawford’s son-in-law.

to their 30 years, Butler faces one of the most complicated stages of his career. Although his work as Elvis Presley is being highly applauded by criticsit will be the public who dictates sentence and on their support depend, to a great extent, their options to continue climbing in the world that surrounds Hollywood.

Professional and love life

He has, yes, someone who supports him. He is Kaia Gerber’s boyfriend, daughter of Cindy Crawford. Austin Butler already had one. extensive professional career before meeting your current partner. He began his career like many great performers on the current scene, both musical and performing: at Disney. He started out on ‘Ned’s School Survival Manual’, though his biggest hits came in ‘Hannah Montana’, ‘iCarly’, ‘Zoey 101’ or ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

His performance allowed him to make a career in music, where he released two songs after passing through ‘iCarly’. That was in 2009 and two years later the media noticed him for his courtship with actress Vanessa Hudgenswith whom he had a long relationship before breaking up in 2020.

Increasingly important roles

Over time, his roles became more serious and he began to appear in series such as ‘CSI: Miami’, ‘CSI: New York’ and ‘Arrow’. In the cinema she did not have great roles, until his opportunity in 2019 with ‘The dead do not die’ and, above all, in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

Now, with ‘Elvis’, he has before him the opportunity to become a star. The latest performances by world-renowned artists were widely applauded, especially those by Randy Maleck as Freddy Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Taron Egerton as Elton John in ‘Rocketman’.