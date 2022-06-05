Who is Austin Butler, the actor who plays Elvis Presley?

ANDThis summer a film is released that we are sure will give something to talk about for a long time, because the film finally arrives ‘Elvis‘ about the life of the Rock & Roll icon. “Are you ready to fly?” The question appears at the beginning of the tape ‘Elvis’the last cinematographic dream of Baz Luhrman.

We are in the mid 50’s and Tom Parker, surrogate colonel, aspiring talent director, borderline psychopath, is sitting next to a shy nobody named Elvis Presley. They’ve just ridden a Ferris wheel at a Mississippi country fair, and bulbous Parker wants to know if his seatmate is going for stardom at any cost.

“Yes, sir, I’m ready,” Elvis replies, “ready to fly.” Once the pact with the devil is reached, the attraction begins to turn.

Lately, a version of the same scene, or at least the same argument, has played out in real life, with austin butleractor in charge of interpreting the main role of the film by recreating the superstar. Elvis Presleylike that shy nobody about to take off.

In 2019, when Butler landed the role, beating out Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort, Hollywood raised a collective eyebrow. The big budget of ‘Elvis’ required a dynamo to singwiggle your hips and channel icons, and Butler was untested, as most of his experience came from low-budget teen TV shows.

Then the shooting of “Elvis” in Australia and rumors of the set began to spread through the movie world: This lanky, deep-voiced Butler could be the real talent.

When Warner Bros. began showing “Elvis” to industry insiders last month, many attendees walked away wide-eyed, comparing the 30-year-old Butler to a budding Brad Pitt.

Who is Austin Butler?

Austin Robert Butler was born in Anaheim, California, on August 17, 1991, so he is currently about to turn 31.

According to reports, this young actor who was born to conquer the world had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as he was discovered on the street by his representative who saw in him someone with a very promising future in the entertainment industry.

At the age of 16, he made his big debut on the hit series Nickelodeon‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide‘ as Zippy Brewster, and in 2007 he participated in the short film ‘The Faithful‘ and in the famous youth series Disney Channel, ‘Hannah Montana‘, where he played Toby in two episodes.

His charismatic personality made him one of the favorite faces of youth and children’s series such as Zoey 101, iCarly or Wizards of Waverly Placein which he always gave life to the sexy heartthrob and love interest of the protagonists.

For years he was part of the temporary cast of ‘CSI: NY and Miami‘, until in 2013 when he landed his first leading role in the prequel series of Sex and the City‘The Carrie Diarys’ where he gave life to the first love interest of Carrie Bradshaw.

Then in 2019, he joined the main cast of ‘The Dead Don’t Die‘, beside Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover. Same year in which he achieved a very important role in ‘Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood‘, where he shares a very important scene with Brad Pitt and worked for Quentin Tarantino.

A star is born for Hollywood

an excited Lisa-Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, said after one such screening: “If Austin Butler doesn’t win an Oscar, I’m going to eat my foot.” In other words, Hollywood has decided that Butler is on the verge of stardom, maybe even superstardom.

Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington they have offered Butler advice and lobbied behind the scenes on his behalf. Denis Villeneuve has recently cast Butler in the role of villain in “Dunes: Part 2“. Butler will also be one of the protagonists of ‘Masters of the AIr’, a war saga by Hanks and steven spielberg which will premiere in AppleTV+.

“That ready-to-fly moment is happening for Austin, and I know it because we went to the Met Gala together,” Luhrmann said.

“As soon as we got to the red carpet, there was screaming from the fans. Not just screaming. Screaming. I’ve only heard that sound once before. I was with a young actor named Leo.” He was referring to a DiCaprio before ‘titanica‘, which then shook the hearts in ‘Romeo + Juliet‘ (1996), by Luhrmann. What a comparison of the filmmaker.

The question is whether Butler is prepared for an otherworldly promotion, should it come, and whether he wants it.

When Butler met with ‘The New York Post‘ a month ago in Beverly Hills, the actor was late, in part because a cameraman from TMZ he had ambushed him at a Starbucks.

“I’m trying to learn to navigate a new lack of privacy. It can be really uncomfortable,” he said then.

Until recently, the paparazzi were more interested in the women in his life: Butler had a nine-year relationship with the actress. Vanessa Hudgens which ended in 2020 and he is now dating model Kaia Gerber.

Butler and the challenge of becoming Elvis Presley

Butler spoke in an extensive interview with Brooks Barnes of the ‘New York Times‘ about filming a challenging scene in “Elvis.” It is mostly Butler’s singing voice that is heard in the flamboyant bio-musical, and a re-enactment of the 1968 television special Return of the King required Butler to perform “dog” Y “Jailhouse Rockwhile staring into the eyes of her adoring fans.

“My palms were sweaty and shaky, because it was a defining moment in Elvis’s career, and it felt like it was a defining moment in mine. But then the cameras started rolling,” he explains.

Butler walked over, activated his blue eyes, and continued. “I could see that he was exciting these other human beings on the edge of the stage. It was as if he could see into their souls. Suddenly, it became an energetic exchange. And it became bigger than any one individual,” he relates. I grabbed a napkin and fanned myself. “How old were you when you realized you could do that to people?” I asked. Butler giggled sheepishly.

Beware: appearance is not everything to succeed

Charm and looks, of course, don’t get you very far in Hollywood, let alone talent. There is no more to see taylor kitschan old-fashioned actor who rose rapidly (“friday night lights“) and fell faster (“Battleship”, “John Carter“).

Alex Pettyfer, Zac Efron, Garrett Hedlund and Armie Hammer they had the opportunity to become Brad Pitt, but for various reasons none of them succeeded.

Hollywood has spent a decade trying to make Miles Tellermost recently as a companion to Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick(Like Elgort and Styles, Teller auditioned for “Elvis,” but lost.)

The result: Butler still has a long, slippery road ahead of him in the film industry before joining the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet in the royal cultural firmament.

“The fame itself doesn’t interest me,” Butler said. “But I do want to be able to work with great artists and tell the stories I want to tell. A certain level of stardom gives you that freedom, I suppose, despite the drawbacks, but do you take the good with the bad?

“I want everyone to like the movie, obviously, but the pressure I’ve really felt is to do Elvis justice,” says Butler. “Humanize him. Adding to his legacy and maybe, hopefully, even reclaiming some of his legacy.”

The positive response of Lisa-Marie Presley “It made me cry,” Butler said. His mother, Priscilla, has also praised his acting, writing “WOW!!!” on Facebook after an early screening. All these incentives are very relevant for the 30-year-old, who with ‘Elvis’ seems destined for stardom.