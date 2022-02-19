Who is Austin Butler? The new face of Elvis Presley

The ‘King of Rock and Roll’ is back. ‘Elvis’the movie of Warner Bros. presents his first images where the actor austin butler is introduced to the skin of the legendary singer who has captivated generations through his music and who will arrive at the cinema this year with his biopic.

The myth becomes reality. The dedicated director Baz Luhrman is poised for his next hit after memorable films like: ‘Romeo + Juliet’, ‘The Great Gatsby’ or ‘Moulin Rouge’; will bring us the origins and the outcome of Elvis Presley.

For an emblematic role, the director selected the 30-year-oldAustin Butlera actor who has started his career from a very young age and who with ‘Elvis’ promises to make a watershed in it with a performance that, based on the trailerwill surprise everyone.

Who is Austin Butler?

But, Who is Austin Butler? To learn more about this actor, we recall below his most memorable film and television appearances of his career.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Perhaps his name does not ring a bell at first, but the actor he has worked since he was very young in series that have become cult for some generations. In the year 2005 Butler participated in two seasons of ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’a production that made him consider the world of performance like his career.

Over the years I continue to participate in youth series with small roles, including: ‘Hanna Montana’ beside Miley Cyrus; in ‘Zoey 101’, beside Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of the super pop star, in addition to adding participation in: ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ with Selena Gomez.

Butler has recently continued his acting career with collaborations in film and television. Series like ‘Arrow’ or ‘The Shannara Chronicles’ as well as movies like ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood’ and ‘The dead don’t die’.

In the sentimental aspect, austin butler had a relationship for nine years with actress Vanessa Hudgens, which they terminated almost two years ago.

Definitely ‘Elvis’ marks an important episode in his carrer. In addition to being led by Baz Luhrmanthe young man shares credits with the winner of the Oscar, Tom Hanks.

The film will hit theaters next 1st of July to tell some secrets of this memorable character through the performance of austin butler Will we be seeing his possible first nomination for awards like the Oscar?

