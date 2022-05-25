Who is Bad Gyal, the Spanish singer who seeks to dethrone Karol G

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old has become the Latin queen of the song and as a consequence one of the most listened to and followed today. Her songs are always on the podium of the most reproduced and on her social networks she accumulates more than 52 million followers.

But now an artist has emerged who is hot on his heels. Is about bad gyal a Spanish singer born in Barcelona who is all the rage on the net and also on stage. Little by little, this Karol G competitor wants to be crowned the queen of urban music and her songs are in Catalan.

bad gyal appeared on the list ‘Choose your beautiful of People in Spanish 2022’ and every day it becomes more relevant. She grew up in Vilassar de Mar, Barcelona and his family also belongs to the artistic field. She is the daughter of actor Eduardo Farelo who stood out in films like Lord of the rings and gave her voice to the character of Gollum in Spanish.

Bad Gyal. Source: instagram @akabadgyal

Her real name is Alba Farelo i Solé, she studied fashion design at the BAU in Barcelona but music is not her only passion. Besides bad gyal has a clothing line in Bershka stores. Before dedicating herself completely to her professional career, she worked at the bakery in Vilasar.

In addition to singing and fashion, bad gyal It has another artistic facet and that is acting. She worked as an actress in the short film for the Gaudí Awards in 2020. This year she released her first single “Bandulés” with the Catalan group PAWN Gang and recorded the remix of the song “Zorra” with Raw Alejandro.