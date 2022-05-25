Entertainment

Who is Bad Gyal, the Spanish singer who seeks to dethrone Karol G

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old has become the Latin queen of the song and as a consequence one of the most listened to and followed today. Her songs are always on the podium of the most reproduced and on her social networks she accumulates more than 52 million followers.

But now an artist has emerged who is hot on his heels. Is about bad gyal a Spanish singer born in Barcelona who is all the rage on the net and also on stage. Little by little, this Karol G competitor wants to be crowned the queen of urban music and her songs are in Catalan.

