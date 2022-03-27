Who is behind Bored Ape: the controversial NFT collection

The emergence of the NFT world at the mainstream level about a year ago now caused confusion and anticipation in equal measure. Or, to be fair, surely more confusion. For some, the NFT proposal could revolutionize digital art, use technology blockchain and ethereum to ensure the proper use of creations on the web. For others, they were a proposal that would only serve to speculate (as has been the case in many cases) and to generate a kind of fury for digital collecting: the new trading cards; as has also happened. And there, at that crossroads that surely takes a little from both sides, some bored monkeys appeared: the Bored Ape Yacht Club Collection.

One more notch in the gun of those who think that all this is nonsense, or a sign that something more can be articulated than the sale of a digital illustration for a lot of money through an NFT. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), with its monkeys created through a few pre-designs by a random algorithm, have been sold for millions of dollars, thanks in part to the FOMO created by personalities and celebrities of all kinds who acquired them in the spring of 2021, when they were created and put up for sale. In total, it is estimated that they have moved about 3,000 million dollars in ETH transactions.

By acquiring a copy, its owners got the rights to do with the character of that illustration whatever they wanted (such as using it for another creation, something not available in all NFT contracts), but also gave access to a community in Discord and a space called THE BATHROOM which was explained as a kind of great digital graffiti available to everyone. The name of that space, as explained by its creators in an interview with new yorkercorresponded to emulate those bathrooms of clubs in which everyone has written something on the wall.

Does any of this make sense? let everyone judge. Surely their prices inflated by the impulse of celebrities who entered the play irrationalize it completely, but you also have to recognize that By acquiring an NFT from this collection, its owners literally became members of the club. It wasn’t just a ridiculously expensive JPG. It was a pass to something ridiculously expensive to build.

Now the company behind BAYC, Yuga Labs, has launched its own token -ApeCoin- in order to continue inflating their pockets and their business and allow people with less spending power to have a certain participation in the community. To this is added an investment of 450 million dollars by the Andreessen Horowitz fund, a reference in the financing of startups.

With the money, it seems Yuga’s plans, based on their presentations, is to develop what they want to explain as a company based on the web3 and the metaverse, concepts still under construction. Or, perhaps more plainly, now they have money to squeeze what they have ultimately created: a franchise and characters that some already compare with creations that can lead to businesses similar to the one Disney has in their case through video games.

But… What and who is behind the origins of BAYC and Yuga Labs? This is the story of one of the (for some) most profitable nonsense in the history of the internet.

The origin and who are the creators of Bored Ape

Recreation of the virtual world of Bored Ape

Part of Yuga Labs’ success can be attributed to the company’s decision to create a community-focused project to manage the BAYC brand. Its creators were originally inspired by CryptoPunksthe first of many NFT projects that sought to create a library of characters with unique traits and rarity levels.

When it was not yet known who was behind it, the only clue was that Yuga Labs was the brainchild of two friends, Gargamel and Gordon Goner., both pseudonyms. The duo kept their anonymity until recently, when an article in buzzfeed February 2022 revealed their identities as Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow.

Solano is a 32-year-old writer and editor who hides behind the pseudonym Gargamel, while Aronow, 35, goes by the name Gordon Goner.

Two ‘literary nerds’ and an anonymous illustrator

Both had been involved in the cryptocurrency space as “hodlers” and traders since 2017. Over time, found that the emergence of NFTs created opportunities for them to show their creative side. To materialize their goals, they recruited two software engineers, namely the pseudonyms Emperor Tomato Ketchup and No Sass, as part of the founding team of the project. Both got down to work, although without much experience. Over time, it became known that the two programmers wrote their first lines of code in Solidity, the reference language for creating smart contracts at the beginning of 2021.

After the publication of the article BuzzFeed, the founders responded to the exclusive with the meme “Web2 me vs. Web3 me” on Twitter, in which they essentially compared themselves to a real-world photo of themselves with an NFT or Bored Ape avatar.

According to a profile made of them in rolling stone before their identities were known, Gargamel and Gordon Goner had no technological background.. Before founding the club, Gargamel worked as a writer and editor. Goner had planned to pursue a master’s degree, but he fell ill and dedicated himself to speculating in cryptocurrencies. The two, in their mid-thirties, are “literary nerds,” as Gargamel himself defined himself. They grew up in Miami and met, a decade ago, drinking in a bar, “yelling about [el autor] David Foster Wallace.

But there is another leg that is not usually mentioned in the creation of Bored Ape, which has then continued to feed its money machine with the launch of parallel collections with versions of its mutant monkeys and the dogs of those nonos. We talk about Seneca, an artist of whom little is known who was the creator of the original sketches that gave rise to the illustrations.

A collection that is on its way to becoming a ‘media company’

On March 11, 2022, Yuga Labs further expanded its NFT ecosystem by acquiring CryptoPunks and Meebits from Larva Labs. Both collections were two of BAYC’s most prominent competitors in terms of value and following. Therefore, it can be said that this move consolidates Yuga Labs’ position at the top of the NFT market. They are, so to speak, a giant.

With this agreement, Yuga Labs now owns all intellectual property rightstrademarks and copyrights of the CryptoPunks and Meebits collections, along with 1,711 NFTs from Meebits and 423 from CryptoPunks.

To this is added the launch of its token and the recent investment of 450 million, with which they say that they want to position themselves as a company in the “metaverse and web3”fields yet to be explored.

Not much is known about his plans at the moment, but Aronow told TheVerge that imagines a multiplayer role-playing game and “an interoperable world” that will be “driven by the players”, which according to a leaked presentation on Reddit, would consist of a kind of virtual world where the current owners of one of their NFTs would have certain plots of land. We will see.



