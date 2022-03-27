Who is behind Bored Ape: the controversial NFT collection

Zach 4 hours ago Technology

The emergence of the NFT world at the mainstream level about a year ago now caused confusion and anticipation in equal measure. Or, to be fair, surely more confusion. For some, the NFT proposal could revolutionize digital art, use technology blockchain and ethereum to ensure the proper use of creations on the web. For others, they were a proposal that would only serve to speculate (as has been the case in many cases) and to generate a kind of fury for digital collecting: the new trading cards; as has also happened. And there, at that crossroads that surely takes a little from both sides, some bored monkeys appeared: the Bored Ape Yacht Club Collection.

One more notch in the gun of those who think that all this is nonsense, or a sign that something more can be articulated than the sale of a digital illustration for a lot of money through an NFT. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), with its monkeys created through a few pre-designs by a random algorithm, have been sold for millions of dollars, thanks in part to the FOMO created by personalities and celebrities of all kinds who acquired them in the spring of 2021, when they were created and put up for sale. In total, it is estimated that they have moved about 3,000 million dollars in ETH transactions.

By acquiring a copy, its owners got the rights to do with the character of that illustration whatever they wanted (such as using it for another creation, something not available in all NFT contracts), but also gave access to a community in Discord and a space called THE BATHROOM which was explained as a kind of great digital graffiti available to everyone. The name of that space, as explained by its creators in an interview with new yorkercorresponded to emulate those bathrooms of clubs in which everyone has written something on the wall.

Does any of this make sense? let everyone judge. Surely their prices inflated by the impulse of celebrities who entered the play irrationalize it completely, but you also have to recognize that By acquiring an NFT from this collection, its owners literally became members of the club. It wasn’t just a ridiculously expensive JPG. It was a pass to something ridiculously expensive to build.

Now the company behind BAYC, Yuga Labs, has launched its own token -ApeCoin- in order to continue inflating their pockets and their business and allow people with less spending power to have a certain participation in the community. To this is added an investment of 450 million dollars by the Andreessen Horowitz fund, a reference in the financing of startups.

