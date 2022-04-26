Who is behind Club Atlético La Paz?

Mexico City. / 25.04.2022 17:34:19





The arrival of La Paz Athletic Club to Expansion League It is not a bombshell and it is not from the hand of novice entrepreneurs. The Baja-Californian club will be commanded by the man from Guadalajara Arturo Lomeliowner of Blue Class Tequilaan exclusive brand that is not available to everyone due to its high cost.

The tequila company, born in 1997, has a market very specific: United States and Europe; that is why their bottles are sold in US currency, taking the most expensive at 30 thousand dollars; It is a piece of amber and 24-carat gold, which was limited edition with only 15 units.

“The most expensive offer of Blue Classwith a price of 30 thousand dollarshas a ceramic bottle adorned with amber and gold 24 carat. A collection of 15 of these luxury bottles was created to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Blue Class”, is read on different internet pages where they talk about this tequila company, which is very strong in Baja California Sur.

The negotiations between Lomeli and Orlegi Group to transfer the franchise Wild Crab They have been more than two months, and Lomelí arrives with a journey in the world of soccer as he is also the owner of the Mazorqueros from Guzman City in the Second Division.

“We have a soccer team, the Mazorquerosand it is a social project, we are giving the opportunity to young players who come from low economic resources, from broken families, to have in soccer the possibility of becoming better human beings“, said Lomeli on the podcast Cracks with Trava Bear.

“We return them to schoolwe give them a clubhouse, discipline, through training they become better owners of themselves, they begin to understand their emotions.”

The new franchise Expansion League will be announced this Tuesday in the Government Palace in La Pazand everything is so advanced that it already has a venue for matches and a coaching staff.

Where will they play and who will be on the coaching staff?

Your house will be Guaycura Stadiumsynthetic grass and with the capacity to 5 thousand 209 viewersis located in the sports complex Village of Peacewhere there is also the Arena La Paz, to play professional basketball and the Arturo C. Nahl Baseball Stadium.

In Guaycura they played until 2020 the Sea lions on the Second division and its name comes from the groups that lived many years ago in that area; besides being the language of those inhabitants.

The coaching staff will be headed by Jaime Duranformer player of Atlas and takes as an assistant Ricardo Jimenez Already Sergio Garcia as his goalkeeping coach.

According to sources informed halftimein La Paz there is no sport that entertains the inhabitants, and only the Baja Mil, which is for cars, was their only entertainment, so Lomeli found an important niche there.

Furthermore, it is a land to which he is very fond of him and that is why he decided to take the franchise there.

