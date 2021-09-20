Who is Bella Cruise, the eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Isabella «Bella» Cruise, 28 years old, despite being the eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and of Nicole Kidman, for gossip and paparazzi is a source of very little satisfaction. Jewelery artist and designer, married to Max Parker since 2015 (the parents were not present at the wedding), he lives in London where it keeps away from the spotlight, the red carpet and the world of cinema. On his Instagram profile there is only space for his works and, very rarely, some of his photos.



But now, for the first time, Bella wanted to share in her Stories a video in black and white that immortalizes her while watch England-Denmark before his favorite team, at the European Championships, won 2-1 in extra time.

“My face in overtime… Fingers crossed, ”wrote Bella commenting on her worried expression and adding a British flag emoji.

Bella, along with her brother Connor, 26, was adopted by Tom and Nicole at the time of their marriage. In the aftermath of the separation of his parents he chose to live with his father and has always been a member of Scientology, so much so that a few years ago she also became an “auditor”, that is the one who deals with spiritual counseling (or auditing). “The auditing process was exactly what I needed”, said the artist in a letter addressed to a “branch” of the church in London, and then shared on the official page The Underground Bunker.

His brother too Connor, who leads a rather simple life in Clearwater, Florida, and is married in 2019 with the Italian Silvia Zanchi, it’s a high-ranking member of Scientology.

Nicole Kidman, now mother also Faith and Sunday, had by the second husband Keith Urban, with his eldest children he has practically no more contact since the divorce from Tom Cruise. But he remains on their side, albeit in silence and from afar: “I know I’d give my life 150% for my kids, who are now adults and capable of making their own decisions. They made the choice to join Scientology and, as a mother, my job is to love them. I really want to be an example of tolerance. And I want to show that no matter what your child does. What matters is that he knows he is loved and that you will always be there for him »».

READ ALSO

Sharon Stone, between the cheering for Italy and a new alleged toy-boy

READ ALSO

Megan Fox: “I didn’t divorce Brian Austin Green because of Machine Gun Kelly”

READ ALSO

Gwyneth Paltrow, holidays in Florence with Brad Falchuk