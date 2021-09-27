Who is Bella Thorne, Benji’s girlfriend who earned a million euros in 24 hours on OnlyFans

Bella Thorne and Benji tell each other from Cattelan

Bella Thorne And Benji reveal themselves from Alessandro Cattelan, waiting for the release of their film together. The American actress and singer and the Italian artist, who became famous paired with Faith, talked about the love story that enchants millions of fans around the world and brought further notoriety in our country to the starlet Disney, which became famous among teenagers with “At full speed“. On Sunday evening the two were guests of the program “When I grow up”On Rai 1, hosted by the well-known Italian television personality.

Who is Bella Thorne, singer and actress

Class of ’97, Bella Thorne she entered the world of cinema from a very young age. At just six, she had her first, small role in a film, playing a fan in “Brothers for the skin“. As stated several times in interviews, the American, fatherless at the age of ten, has chosen to immediately continue to look for small parts on the small and large screen also to make a contribution to the family. In a short time he also got parts in successful TV series, such as in The OC, in which it figured as Taylor Townsend as a child in flashbacks. The character of Margaux Darling in “Dirty sexy moneyWas her first major role on television.

In 2008 Bella Thorne won a Young Artist Award for his interpretation of Ruthy Spivey in “My Own Worst Enemy“, A role that opened up various possibilities for her in the world of cinema and launched her towards roles of greater importance. The following year she took on the role of Wendy in the web series “Little Monk“, Taking on the role of one of the two brothers’ classmates.

However, his international fame is linked to the series “At full speed“, In which he interprets Cece Jones, one of the two protagonists. The program tells the story of two great friends who become part of “Shake it up Chicago“, Their favorite show. The two girls therefore demonstrate their skills as dancers, in an attempt to realize their dream of becoming professionals. Throughout the three seasons of the program, Thorne has showcased her skills in dance and music, entering the hearts of teenagers around the world. Her acting career then continued with the role of Paige Townsend in “Famous in love“, Which contributed to its fame.

Alongside her life as an actress, Bella Thorne has cultivated her passion for music, composing several pop rap songs. Since 2011 he has released several singles and a studio album, “What Do You See Now?“, With the record label Epic Records. Additionally, she embarked on a modeling career for design houses such as Guess, Tommy Hilfiger And Ralph Lauren.

Bella Thorne earned a million euros a day on OnlyFans

In the last period, Bella Thorne had returned to the headlines for her inscription on OnlyFans, a well-known erotic platform where members can access unpublished photographic and video content, often with a sexual background. The American had created her own account, deciding to set a figure of $ 20 a month to be able to view posted items. Immediately her supporters flocked to the portal, allowing her to even earn one million euros in one day. A record figure, as confirmed by the press office of the platform. In fact, no creator has managed to have revenues of two million euros in a single week.

The idea of Bella Thorne concerned also allowed her to finance some of her new projects, as well as “remove the social stigma behind sex“. Some insiders of the pornographic sector have instead criticized the choice because the actress would have exploited the fame of the portal to earn, without however offering hard content. Criticisms that have not stopped the account from being a particularly profitable source.

The new movie from Bella Thorne and Benji

The couple made up of Bella Thorne And Benji has decided to attend the program of Cattelan also to advertise the release of their first film together. The film, which is called “Time is up“, Is directed by Elisa Amoruso, the same director of “Unposted“, The documentary on Chiara Ferragni. The film will be about two young teenagers in love, played by Benjamin Mascolo And Bella Thorne. It will be released in Italian cinemas on October 25, 2021: for the Italian singer it will be the absolute debut on the big screen, alongside the woman he loves.

Benji and Bella Thorne will get married

The couple is also ready to take the plunge to the altar. In March, the Italian singer announced through his social profiles of having made the fateful proposal to his girlfriend, who replied with an excited yes. The two, who have been together since 2019, they then posted on Instagram some photos with which they confirmed their intention to swear eternal love. For the moment it is not yet known wedding date, which should take place insummer of the 2022. The couple expressed their willingness to have a double ceremony, one in the United States and one in Italy, also to allow both families and friends to be present without too much difficulty in moving around. The decision to wait to fix the official date also depends on the willingness to find a free moment in the busy schedule of the two newlyweds, so that they can enjoy the moment to the fullest.