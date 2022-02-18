Who is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio?

And who is this guy? Well, the “dangerous” Puerto Rican reggaeton player responsible for many Mexicans getting into debt up to the bone, if they get tickets to see his alter ego, Bad Bunny, in December at the Azteca Stadium (if the variants of the pandemic allow it).

His fans consider him the god of reggaeton, while his many detractors consider him an “unfortunate accident” in the music industry in the age of digital platforms.

Benito doesn’t know how to play instruments, much less read sheet music, and those who hate him can’t explain how he left the supermarket where he worked bagging food to dedicate himself to music.

His album YHLQMDLG (I do whatever I want) made him Spotify’s number one global artist, winning Latin Album of the Year in the process.

His most recent work The Last Tour of the World debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

He has been a revolutionary of networks like YouTube and Instagram.

With who knows what black intentions Benito has also gotten into the field of narcoseries (he has recently participated in Narcos México: a new adventure) and the rabbit twerking does not stop.

His many fans, who would like to give him the carrot, are increasingly diversified, where feminists, sexists, the LGBT community and even homophobia coexist.

That’s why he applies an appropriate reggaeton vocabulary to them, so that they perreen at will.

This phenomenon of reggaeton with an androgynous but Puerto Rican side is promoted everywhere.

The same up on a New York bus as in the performance of the Spotify Awards, here in Mexico, or challenging Elton John, with unthinkable glasses or in the Super Bowl itself, or receiving the Latin Grammy, which for a long time no longer has credibility.

For now, the Azteca Stadium will have no parallel in indebtedness, in all strata, which taste it at the volume of Foro Sol inflamed.

