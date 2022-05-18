Who is Billboard winner Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Rodrigo left with 7 awards out of her 13 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards this Monday, May 16. Portrait of the one who was crowned best female artist at just 19 years old.

It’s not the first time that Olivia Rodrigo has won everything at an awards ceremony. At the 2022 Grammys, she won Breakthrough of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.. New icon of a large part of the youth, she has more than 25 million subscribers on Instagram and has a string of successes.

It all starts at Disney

Olivia Rodrigo began acting and singing at the age of six. She starts acting in commercials and Disney Channel spots her. At 13, she moved to Los Angeles with her family because she landed the leading role in a television series of the chain, Frankie and Paige.

Like Miley Cirus, Demi Lovato or Selena Gomez, it is Disney who transforms the young girl into a star adored by teenagers. But from another generation, it is on Disney + that she shines with the series High School Musical: The Musical, the series. Just 16 years old, she plays Nina Salazar-Roberts, the main character. Nina is chosen to play Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens in the original High School Musical films) in a musical put on by high school students. The public then discovers the singing talents of Olivia Rodrigo, in particular in one of the flagship songs of the series, “All I want“. That’s all it takes for the music label Interscope Records to offer him a contract.

The “Driver’s License” phenomenon

During the filming of the series HSMTMTS, she meets Joshua Basset, the one who shares the bill with her. Olivia Rodrigo then saw her first love story, which unfortunately ended quickly. From this breakup, a first hit was born: “Driver’s License”. It is a real success. In one week, it counts 67 million listens on Spotify. It is also the record for the most streams on the platform in a single day. The video now has nearly 377 million views on YouTube.

sourthe consecration album

But more than a hit, Olivia Rodrigo’s pain gives birth to an album, sour. A pop album with rock and punk influences. The themes covered: adolescence, love, resentment, jealousy, doubt or melancholy speak to the greatest number. Two other singles, Good 4 U and Déjà vu are globally appreciated. Prices continue to pile up for the record. Album of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards, Best Pop Album at the Grammys, Best Album of 2021 according to Insider and RollingStone …

The documentary about Olivia Rodrigo

To promote her album Olivia Rodrigo started a tour in April 2022. She will also be in France on June 21. But the promotion does not stop there since Disney has also produced a documentary: Driving Home 2 U on their young protegee. She was then only 18 years old.

