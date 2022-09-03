Who is Brandon Green, Emma Watson’s new boyfriend
Her father once ran Topshop, one of the world’s largest fast-fashion empires, while she’s known for her advocacy for ecology (among other causes), so actress Emma Watson’s friends would probably be surprised to learn that she has a relationship with Brandon, the son of Sir Philip Green.
Now they were caught holding hands while enjoying a vacation in Venice, which seems to definitively confirm the rumors of their courtship.
Green, 29, was on Tatler's Most Wanted Bachelors list and spends most of the year with his family in Monaco.
Green, 29, was on Tatler’s Most Wanted Bachelors list and spends most of the year with his family in Monaco. Apparently, his professional career has nothing to do with his father’s and he shares environmental concerns with the 32-year-old actress who became famous for starring in the Harry Potter saga.
A source told the Daily Mail: “Green is very interested in protecting biodiversity and saving the oceans. He is very involved with Prince Albert of Monaco’s charitable foundation and Princess Charlene’s. He is very into fitness and is involved at galas and charities that help the planet, and he regularly participates in beach cleanups and helps out where he can.”
Watson’s last boyfriend was businessman Leo Robinton, whom she broke up with two years ago. Prior to that, the actress and activist herself told Vogue that she was “coming out with herself,” claiming to be “very happy” with her single status. She has also been linked to Will Adamowicz, who also studied at Oxford University, rugby player Matthew Janney and Silicon Valley CEO Mack Knight.
Last week it transpired that Watson will be the new image of Prada (specifically, the ambassador of its beauty line) thanks to a new photograph in which she wears a daring pixie cut with very short bangs. In addition, she will make her directing debut, shooting her first short film for the Italian firm.