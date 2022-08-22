Who is Brandon Green, Emma Watson’s new boyfriend?

September 2021. Emma Watson is photographed by the DailyMail with Brandon Green, son of businessman Philip Green, exiting a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Their relationship is confirmed: this Friday, August 19, 2022, the DailyMail unveiled new photos of the duo, in romantic Venice, walking hand in hand through the Venetian alleys then climbing in a gondola.

Brandon Green, son of deposed businessman Philip Green

Brandon Green, 29, is the son of Sir Philip Green, billionaire and former fashion magnate, at the origin of the Arcadia group (Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Burton). His empire collapsed in 2020 after mismanagement and the Covid-19 crisis, which reportedly affected sales.

Close to famous personalities like Anna Wintour and Kate Moss, the 70-year-old man is also known for his exuberant lifestyle, his yacht and his luxurious parties, recalled Challengesin 2020.

In 2010, the billionaire was at the heart of a scandal over the rights and wages of British and foreign workers. He was also charged with tax evasion.

At the end of 2018, the one who was knighted by the queen in 2006, is accused this time of sexual harassment and racism on the part of several of his employees. What he denies, formally.

Brandon Green, committed to the planet

Appointed Goodwill Ambassador by UN Women in 2014, Emma Watson also gave a memorable speech on the importance of sustainability in fashion at Cop26 (United Nations conference on climate change), in October 2021. The former brands of the billionaire maintained, they, the fast fashion.

The adage “like father like son” does not apply here. The new spouse of the actress would be interested in biodiversity and the protection of the oceans, according to a source from the DailyMail.

He would “often clean the beaches” and carry out numerous charitable actions with the Foundation Prince Albert II of Monacocommitted to the protection of nature, and with that of Princess Charlene, who leads educational projects around the world.

Brandon Green was also seen at the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in September 2020, an event held by the Prince Albert Foundation.

Emma Watson’s last romantic relationships

From 2015 to 2017, Emma Watson was displayed discreetly in the arms of William Mack Knight, a technology entrepreneur. In an issue of Vanity Fair, dated March 2017, she said, “I’ve noticed that in Hollywood, the person you date is related to promoting your movie and is part of the show and the circus. I would hate for anyone I dated. I felt like I was part of a show”.

In 2019, she was in a relationship with Leo Robinton, an American businessman specializing in the sale – legal – of cannabis, and engagement rumors had even emerged.

Brandon Green allegedly courted the unforgettable Hermione in September 2021, according to an article in the DailyMail of the time, when she was in the process of separating from her boyfriend, Leo Alexandre Robinton, a Californian entrepreneur.

Today, love seems to be smiling at the actress. Success too. Emma Watson has been announced as the new face of the new perfume’s advertising campaign Paradox of Prada Beauty and will be a director for the first time. The promotional video for this fragrance was unveiled on Monday August 22, 2022, at the same time as the short film.