Who is Brian Geraghty, the boyfriend of Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 34-year-old shines in the third season of the Netflix series ‘Umbrella Academy’ where she brings to life the character of ‘Sloane’, a woman with superpowers who can defy the law of gravity. The production premiered a week ago and already leads the views on the platform.

Genesis Rodriguez is the youngest daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez And it’s her favorite too. The interpreter of ‘Hold hands’ proudly promotes the work of her heiress on her social networks before her millions of followers around the world and has declared herself a fan of the series.

The truth is that while enjoying fame and his great professional present, Genesis Rodriguez He shares some of his intimacy on the social network of La Camarita, where he already has almost 800,000 followers from all over the world. Now the daughter of Puma Rodríguez shared a comical moment with her partner, Brian Geraghty, in their stories.

Genesis Rodriguez showed how her boyfriend, the actor Brian Geraghty I was next to the TV screen doing a scene of jealousy because she kisses someone else in fiction. The actress mentioned it in her stories and wrote: “she is having a good time” while her crush wants to break the TV screen.

Brian Geraghty, boyfriend of Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @ briangeraghty13

Genesis Rodriguez Y Brian Geraghty They have been a couple since 2020, they met on the set of The Fugitive but they are very careful and never post together on social networks to protect their privacy. This is one of the first times that the Puma’s daughter is encouraged to show it to her fans.