Who is Britney Spears’ boyfriend? Young and beautiful personal trainer

Have you ever seen the charming young boyfriend of pop star Britney Spears? There are 13 years of difference between the two, but their story is booming.

In the pop star’s private life Britney Spears there are so many pains and so many battles, Luckily love has been going well for years. The huge worldwide success came for her unexpectedly when she was just a little girl, which is why over the years Britney has suffered numerous setbacks. Today she is fighting relentlessly for her freedom and in the meantime she has a man at her side who seems to be hers perfect sweetheart.

In the past the singer of Gimme More had several romantic relationships. The story that lasted three years with the singer is very famous Justin Timberlake, now married to actress Jessica Biel. Then in 2003 he started a story with his childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander. Their marriage lasted only a few hours, however, as Britney was not judged to be able to understand her actions. In 2004 the singer began a relationship with the rapper Kevin Federline, with whom he had two children. In 2007 the two divorced and in 2016 Britney finally found love again.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari

His name is Sam Asghari and is a 27-year-old personal trainer of Iranian descent. He moved to Los Angeles as a young boy with his father and immediately began to cultivate a passion for sports and fitness. Sam and Britney met on the set of the Slumber Party: he only had a small part, but as soon as he saw Britney up close, he immediately felt butterflies in his stomach. He invited her to dinner for sushi, and they haven’t separated since.

Despite Sam is 13 years younger than her, it seems that their love story is stable and very strong. As Britney wrote on social media, he was her close in its darkest moments, has been an essential point of reference for her life, and now she hopes to be able to have a baby with him.