Who is Cameron Diaz? Today, movie, daughter, age, height, husband, Instagram

It certainly needs no introduction Cameron Diaz, one of the most successful actresses of recent years. Beautiful with hers statuesque physicist (she stands 1.75 centimeters tall), and with sky-colored eyes, Cameron has for years been considered a sex symbol.

Beloved for her many iconic roles, the actress has also been appreciated for her ccharacter sunny, funny and always ready for self-irony. Yet, just when he was at the height of success, Cameron has decided to retire from career to devote himself to his private life. there everything you need to know about this irresistible woman.

Cameron Diaz film: biography and career

Cameron Diaz was born in San Diego In the 1972, and it’s a fantastic mix of nationalities. The American father, in fact, is a Cuban immigrant son, while his mother, always American, has origins English, German and Dutch that can be seen in the features of the daughter, very blond and with splendid blue eyes.

Cameron and his family live in Los Angeles, where does he go topolytechnic institute of Long Beach, but only 16 years is noticed and begins his modeling career. After school he moved to Japan for a period and appears on the covers of dozens of magazines. Cameron’s next step is to try to be an actress, so she goes to audition for The Mask. Despite having zero experience, he conquers everyone, obtaining the co-star role.

Shooting on the film was very tough for Cameron, but her role assures her of a success she does explode his career. The actress shows both her more comical and serious sides in films, participating in iconic films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, All Crazy About Mary, Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation, Gangs of New York And Being John Malkovich.

His career has a further explosion when, in 2000, is chosen to interpret the new ones Charlie’s Angels together with her best friends Drew Berrymore and Lucy Liu. The two films in the series become gods real cult, and Cameron also collaborates with the costume designers conceiving the iconic looks of his character.

Another resounding success is also there dubbing parenthesis by Cameron, chosen to give voice and temper all pepper to Fiona, the princess-ogre of the famous saga of Shrek. Cameron is such a superstar that, in the 2009, one is even named after her star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is even more sensational then, in 2018, the announcement that the actress withdraws from the scene to devote himself to private life.

Cameron Diaz Instagram, husband, daughter: all the curiosities