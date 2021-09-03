Who is Cameron Diaz? Today, movie, daughter, age, height, husband, Instagram

It certainly needs no introduction Cameron Diaz, one of the most successful actresses of recent years. Beautiful with hers statuesque physicist (she stands 1.75 centimeters tall), and with sky-colored eyes, Cameron has for years been considered a sex symbol.
Beloved for her many iconic roles, the actress has also been appreciated for her ccharacter sunny, funny and always ready for self-irony. Yet, just when he was at the height of success, Cameron has decided to retire from career to devote himself to his private life. there everything you need to know about this irresistible woman.
Cameron Diaz film: biography and career
Cameron Diaz was born in San Diego In the 1972, and it’s a fantastic mix of nationalities. The American father, in fact, is a Cuban immigrant son, while his mother, always American, has origins English, German and Dutch that can be seen in the features of the daughter, very blond and with splendid blue eyes.
Cameron and his family live in Los Angeles, where does he go topolytechnic institute of Long Beach, but only 16 years is noticed and begins his modeling career. After school he moved to Japan for a period and appears on the covers of dozens of magazines. Cameron’s next step is to try to be an actress, so she goes to audition for The Mask. Despite having zero experience, he conquers everyone, obtaining the co-star role.
Shooting on the film was very tough for Cameron, but her role assures her of a success she does explode his career. The actress shows both her more comical and serious sides in films, participating in iconic films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, All Crazy About Mary, Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation, Gangs of New York And Being John Malkovich.
His career has a further explosion when, in 2000, is chosen to interpret the new ones Charlie’s Angels together with her best friends Drew Berrymore and Lucy Liu. The two films in the series become gods real cult, and Cameron also collaborates with the costume designers conceiving the iconic looks of his character.
Another resounding success is also there dubbing parenthesis by Cameron, chosen to give voice and temper all pepper to Fiona, the princess-ogre of the famous saga of Shrek. Cameron is such a superstar that, in the 2009, one is even named after her star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is even more sensational then, in 2018, the announcement that the actress withdraws from the scene to devote himself to private life.
Cameron Diaz Instagram, husband, daughter: all the curiosities
- After a series of failed relationships, Cameron met in 2014 Benji Madden, musician in the band of Good Charlotte together with his twin brother. The two know each other thanks to Joel’s wife, Nicole Richie, Cameron’s great friend, and love immediately breaks out. Cameron and Benji yes. I am married in 2015 with a very private ceremony of less than a hundred guests.
- In 2019 Cameron and Benji they became parents of the little girl Raddix, born to a surrogate mother.
- Cameron was a schoolmate of Snoop Dogg. The rapper said he remembers her well and that she was already cool and attractive as a young girl.
- Although she has retired from the scene, Cameron is very active on Instagram. His profile @camerondiaz is followed by 7.8 millions of followers, with whom the actress likes to share shots of her family, her hobbies and her past career.