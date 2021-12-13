Who is Camila Cabello: the singer’s private life

Provocative gaze, persuasive voice and breathtaking curves: this is who is Camila Cabello, Cuban singer, who in a very short time has managed to bewitch fans from all over the world becoming very popular. Also the accomplice of this engagement, confirmed only in the summer of 2019, with the colleague and singer Shwan Mendes, which sent the couple’s fans into raptures, since it was time for the two to ship. Furthermore, Cabello has a duet with Mendes in the piece Senorita, which has become a real catchphrase.

Who is Camila Cabello

Born in 1997, Camila Cabello was born in Cojimar, Cuba, on March 3 under the sign of Pisces. Camila, however, spent her adolescence in Miami, where her genitoirs and younger sister moved away, leaving Cuba. In 2008 she also managed to obtain American citizenship. To all those who asked her what she wanted to do when she grew up, Camila always answered in the same way: the singer. And in the end it succeeded.





But that’s not all: his mess was not without obstacles and doors slammed in the face. After high school he decided to take part in the selections of X Factor, but it is discarded. Then he tries again putting on a band with which he manages to finish third. But Cabello’s personality is too overwhelming to be part of a band and so she soon decided to pursue her solo career.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes engaged? The answer is yes. The two decided to come out, however, only in the summer of 2019. Previously Cabello had a flirt with Austine Mahone and with Matthew Hussey, but both stories failed and after only a year he archived them.

5 curiosities about Camila Cabello

1) She is very popular on Instagram

2) She is 157cm tall

3) With Pitbull recorded the song Hey which was chosen as the soundtrack of Fast & Furious 8

4) He duet with Pharrel Williams

5) Cabello was chosen as the testimonial of the Guess brand, L’Oreal Paris and Skechers

