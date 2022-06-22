Entertainment

Who is Cara Delevingne, the woman who allegedly kisses Amber Heard in viral video

Cara Delevingne would be the woman who supposedly appears in a video that went viral this week kissing Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex.

Delevingne, 29, is a British actress and model.

Delevingne has modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Burberry and Chanel. She also collaborated with Taylor Swift on her music video for “Bad Blood,” which has been viewed on Vevo by millions of people.

In his acting career, his roles in the films Suicide Squad, Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Anna Karenina stand out.

Delevingne, who is the daughter of a wealthy family, had a long time ago an intimate relationship with the star of the Fast and Furious saga, Michelle Rodriguez, and has also had romances with Jake Bugg and the Oscar winner, Eddie Redmayne, according to reports. media.

Delevingne is one of the accusers against Harvey Weinstein for sexual harassment. The model recounted in 2017 that Weinstein inappropriately addressed sexual issues in a phone call and a work meeting, in addition to that she tried to get Delevingne to kiss a woman in front of him.

The actress admitted in 2015 that she took antidepressants when she was 15 years old and that she had suicidal thoughts, she said that she thanks Kate Moss for the advice she gave her and for having brought her closer to the world of modeling.

