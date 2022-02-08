Who is Cardi B, the rapper of the tweet on Lulu

Cardi B, who is the rapper who complimented the Big Brother Vip competitor Lulù Selassie on Twitter: let’s find out who the American artist is.

Nice curtain between one of the protagonists of Big Brother Vip, Lulù Selassie, and a real Italian music star like Cardi B. The American rapper commented on a video in which the gieffina sang some bars of the song Clout, dressing and putting on make-up like Cardi B, and complimented her, showing that she really enjoyed the performance. So let’s find out who rapper Cardi B.

Who is Cardi B

Belcalis Marlenis Almanazar, known to the general public as Cardi B, was born in October 1992 in New York. She grew up in the Bronx and began to get noticed in the music world, slowly conquering the rap scene and building her own success especially starting from 2015, participating in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In 2017 she signs her first major contract, Atlantic Records and then she releases her first single Bodak Yellow.

The song turns out to be a hit and launches the career of the rapper, who becomes one of the greatest rising stars of the American hip hop scene. In April 2018, Cardi B’s first album, Invasion of Privacy, also sees the light of day, which establishes itself as a resounding success both in terms of critics and sales, also being awarded as best female artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Awards and successes become the order of the day for Cardi B, who is now considered to all intents and purposes one of the greatest artists of the current music scene.

As for her private sphere, Cardi B got married in September 2017 with her colleague Offset and in July 2018 the two also had a daughter: Kulture Kiari Cephus. The following September, however, the two separated, without disclosing the causes, then returning together shortly after the divorce and leaving again in September 2020. After that, a new twist: in October the two got back together and Cardi B became pregnant, giving birth to her second child in 2021.

