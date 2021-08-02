Who is Cardi B, the rapper of Wap and Bodak Yellow

The career, private life and curiosities about Cardi B, the Bronx rapper with a past as a stripper.

Getting to success from the bottom is typical of the hip hop scene. the parable of Cardi B is however very particular, almost unique for the rapidity with which the artist has managed to be appreciated and establish oneself in a world full of rivalries sometimes even bitter. Let’s find out together everything you need to know about most appreciated rapper of the moment: from working in night clubs to international success.

Who is Cardi B

Belcalis Marlenis Almánazar she was born on October 11, 1992 in New York under the sign of Libra. Raised in the Bronx, in 2015 she became a member of the reality-series Love & Hip Hop: New York, aired on VH1. After a series of mixtapes, including one with her future husband Offset of Migos, he signed a contract with Atlantic Records in February 2017, launching his first major label single in June: Bodak Yellow.

Cardi B

The song comes to the first place in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and launches the young Cardi B among the rising stars of American hip hop, so much so that she gets two Grammy nominations in 2018: one for best rap performance and one for best rap song.

His first (and so far only) album was released on April 6, 2018: it’s entitled Invasion of Privacy and it is a resounding success, appreciated by audiences and critics. At the Billboard Music Awards in May she won the Top Female Artist award, but it’s just one of several accolades she received throughout the calendar year.

Among the many collaborations that have seen her as a protagonist in this 2018, there are two hits that have reached the top also in Italy: Girls Like You with the Maroon 5 and Taki Taki by DJ Snake with Selena Gomez and Ozuna.

One of her greatest satisfactions comes from the Bet Hip Hop Awards, an award in which she became the most successful woman in the history of the event, surpassing her great rival Nicki Minaj. Triumphant also his presence at the American Music Awards, where she won three awards out of nine nominations, the first female rapper to achieve such success. Among the most famous and appreciated songs of Cardi B we recommend, in addition to Bodak Yellow, Finesse with Bruno Mars, I Like It, with Bad Bunny and J Balvin and wap with Megan Thee Stallion.

here I Like It by Cardi B:

Cardi B: private life

Who is Cardi B with? The rapper got married in September 2017 with his colleague Offset, famous for his participation in the Migos group with Quavo and Takeoff. From their relationship was born on July 10, 2018 his first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. However, the two broke up on December 5, 2018, for unknown reasons.

Less than ten days after the divorce, however, Offset begged Cardi B to forgive him and take him back home to spend Christmas together. The two gave each other another period together, until the separation in September 2020. A separation that lasted about a month: in fact, in October Cardi B admitted to being back with her beloved.

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

The two female stars of American rap music do not seem to get along properly. Despite having collaborated in 2017 for the song MotorSport, Cardi and Nicki they even came to the hands last September at New York Fashion Week. The rapper of Bodak Yellow he would have lost his temper even going so far as to throw a shoe on the rival!

What would have sparked this furious quarrel? A few too many words escaped Nicki about Cardi B Kulture’s daughter. The New York artist commented on the incident on social media: “I let so much shit through. I allowed you to insult me, to tell lies about myself and comment on how I eat. You have come to threaten others tortisti, saying that if they had worked with me you would have stopped them. I have told you about it in person several times and you have always asked others for help. But if you get to talk about my daughter and comment on my role as a mother, I’ll destroy you“.

A few days later, Nicki he wanted to answer like this: “It was a mortifying and humiliating thing, happened in front of classy people passing by and looking at us in disgust. First of all I want to say that I would never talk about the son of others, and it’s sad that someone wants to give me this thing. (…) If you’re right, you don’t need to make someone the bad guy. I’m not a clown and these are clownish things.“.

Then, the Minaj sank like this, addressing her rival directly: “Do you know what it’s like to sit in your room for hours on end to write rap? You have entered my culture. I’ve never made myself a DJ to make him play my song“.

You know…

– Cardi B is 1 meter high and 60.

– The rapper has origins Trinidadian on the part of the mother and Dominican on the father’s side. Curiously, Nicki Minaj herself is Trinidadian, naturalized American.

– He worked in a supermarket until he was 19 years old, and then started a stripper career, getting noticed on the web thanks to the photos posted on Instagram.

– Cardi B has made people talk about himself also for the fear towards the coronavirus during the lockdown period.

– In 2020 Cardi was awarded by Billboard as woman of the year for the success of wap and for political activism.

– In 2019 he conquered thanks to the album Invasion of Privacy the Grammy for Best Rap Album, becoming the first female soloist to win such recognition.

– How many followers does Cardi B have on Instagram? Several million.